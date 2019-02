Farsoon Technologies and Airbus (Beijing) Engineering Centre Co., LTD (ABEC) sign a collaboration contract establishing a joint research and development program for polymer additive manufacturing in civil aviation. This marks Airbus’, a global industry - leader in the aerospace sector, first collaboration with a Chinese company in the polymer AM field.

Farsoon and Airbus R&D Collaboration

Based on this collaboration, Airbus and Farsoon will combine and share their collective expertise to research and development a high-performance polymer material for civil aircraft on Farsoon's AM systems. Furthermore, Farsoon will fine tune and optimize processing parameters for the new material on Farsoon's open platform systems, which offers users full access to processing parameters; while Airbus will be validating the properties and performance according to the needs of civil aviation requirements. Thanks to Farsoon's "Open for Industry" company philosophy, collaborations with companies such as Airbus will have the freedom to explore future innovation, expanding industrial application for the AM industry.

"We are very excited to start this R&D collaboration with Airbus. As a leading industrial AM solution provider, Farsoon has been pushing towards the transition of AM applications from prototyping to manufacturing." said Dr. Xu Xiaoshu. "We believe AM technology will be increasingly used in aerospace & aviation manufacturing. In the future, by joining hands with Airbus, Farsoon will be able to contribute to the full workflow for AM production in civil aviation."

"It is the first time for Airbus to cooperate with Chinese company in polymer AM industry. Airbus has been keep toned with the development of the AM technology, and we are impressed by Farsoon's capability of innovation and industrial focus." commented Michel Tran Van: "Airbus is looking for more than the performance of new material. We need to keep in mind what industrializing AM needs, including workflows development, cost management, industrial manufacturing capabilities and speed. With the same goal of industrialization, I look forward to the R&D results of this collaboration, and I believe we will carry out more cooperation in the future."

Source: http://en.farsoon.com/main.html