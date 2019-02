Middle East Electricity is the largest exhibition worldwide for the energy industry, covering electrical generation, transmission and distribution, including sectors of renewable energies and lighting industry.

Middle East Electricity receives visitors from all the Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world, and presents itself as the main meeting point of professionals of the energy industry in the region.

During this edition, CIRCUTOR, with over 45 years in the energy efficiency sector, will participate in this event to show new solutions for improving electrical energy efficiency.

Filtering and power factor correction solutions New AFQm Active filters . New wall mounted models for 30A, 60A or 100A and new cabinet models for 100A, 200A, 300A or 400A with multilevel technology. Static Var Generator- SVG : Solution for inductive and capacitive active compensation. Capacitor Banks and components: Static capacitor banks with rejection filters , large range of Heavy Duty capacitors and reactors and Power Factor Relays (regulators).

Service continuity New RGU-100B : New residual current device to ensure the supply continuity in networks with AC+DC residual currents with RS-485 Modbus RTU communications. New REC4 : Residual current relay with self-reclosing system with the most compact enclose to reconnect the installation in case of tripping. RECmaxCVM : RCCB with self-reclosing system to reconnect the installations in case of overcurrent, short-circuit or residual current fault. With the easiest installation and power analyzer built-in with more than 250 variables and RS-485 Modbus RTU communications

Energy management solutions (EMS) New CVM-A1500A : New power quality analyzer verified with IEC 61000-4-30 for events (Swells, sags and interruptions) and transients recording with built-in Web Server. New CVM-C10 Flex : New panel analyzer with flexible camps connection up to 2000A. Avoiding power offs during its installation. New CVM-E3-MINI : New DIN rail analyzer with Modbus and BACnet communications. Design for dual source applications and possibility to connect flexible clamps up to 2000A. New MYeBOX Class A : New portable power quality analyzer with free APP and cloud server certified in Class A according to IEC 61000-4-30 with events (Swells, sags and interruptions) and transients recording. New Dual Sorce meters : New CEM meters in order to make official energy billings with dual source system to record energies from two different sources and buil-in RS-485 Modbus RTU communications.

Energy management solutions (EMS) New string monitoring system STM : New analyzer to record information from solar panels with DC to be installed inside the string boxes. The system is modular and expandable with RS-485 (Modbus RTU) communications or wireless with LoRa system.



