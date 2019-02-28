Basler Exhibits at the Automate Show 2019

Camera manufacturer Basler will exhibit at the Automate Show in Chicago from April 8–11, 2019. Basler will give general information about the CoaxPress 2.0 standard that will be released in June 2019. The CoaXPress 2.0 standard is characterized through high frame rates over long distances and is the new interface trend on the market. Thomas Karow, Product Market Manager at Basler AG, will give more insight about this upcoming interface for demanding applications during his presentation on April 10, 2019 at 8:00 AM. Visitors of the Automate will have one of the first previews of Basler’s CoaXPress 2.0 camera.

Silicon Software, the company that was acquired by Basler last year in order to complement Basler’s product portfolio towards a segment of high performing cameras, will also be at the Automate Show. They will showcase the latest frame grabber technology at a separate booth (#8533).

At the Automate show visitors can also explore Basler’s embedded vision portfolio and learn more about embedded vision applications in a live demonstration.

In addition, they can look forward to new models from Basler’s ace series: four 20 MP ace U models based on the IMX183 sensor from Sony's Exmor R series; the new ace U camera which enables a 1:1 replacement of cameras featuring Sony's discontinued ICX618 CCD sensor.

The MED ace, Basler's first camera series designed for medical and life sciences applications and produced under the DIN EN ISO 13485:2016 quality management system, will also be featured at the booth. This series brings superior CMOS technology to this industry that just started its transition from CCD to CMOS.

Basler booth number: 8328

Source: http://www.baslerweb.com/