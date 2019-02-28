Renolit Develops Recyclable Glass Fiber Composite for Automotive Interior Applications

German plastic films manufacturer Renolit has developed a 100% recyclable glass fibre reinforced polypropylene for applications in automotive interiors. Renolit Tecnogor is a “safe and clean” next-generation composite material which can be used for the production of parcel shelves, load floors, seat back covers and trunk trims.

RENOLIT GOR., has seen demand for its innovative RENOLIT TECNOGOR take off as the next generation, safe, clean, 100% recyclable glass fiber composite for automotive interior applications. Tier 1 thermoformers have been able to combine superior part performance with consistent quality, higher productivity and lower costs of the production process, which has attracted the attention of many OEM automotive buyers. Leading German, Italian, French and Japanese carmakers are now using RENOLIT TECNOGOR for a variety of thermoformed, custom coated, interior 3D trim parts for vehicles. Applications include: parcel shelves, load floors, seat back covers, dashboard inserts and trunk trims.

Properties of Renolit TECNOGOR

RENOLIT TECNOGOR has proved itself to be a versatile, high quality, superior performance, lightweight thermoplastic composite sheet and roll material solution, which enables automotive trim parts to be cost effectively fabricated for a wide choice of interior finishes.

A key benefit for thermoformers using this PP/GF based substrate is that it can be shaped in a ‘glue free’ one-step-process.

It is also a very safe material to use on the shop floor compared with a glass fiber reinforcement fabric.

This is due to the glass fibers in RENOLIT TECNOGOR being completely embedded in the PP polymer matrix during extrusion.

As a result, there are no free floating fibers in the air or exposed glass fibers in the molding, producing safe to handle finished trim parts with smooth surfaces and edges.

To reduce cut-off trim, custom sized RENOLIT TECNOGOR blanks are typically provided, which are supplied as standard with a highly compatible film for thermally bonding textiles or other skin materials.

Automotive interior design engineers are able to take advantage of the outstanding mechanical properties of RENOLIT TECNOGOR, which according to a published technical data sheet for the Type A grade, include:

Flexural Modulus (Norm I.S.O. 178) of L. ≥ 8200 N/mm 2 , T. ≥ 3200 N/mm 2 ;

, T. ≥ 3200 N/mm ; Charpy Impact Strength (Norm I.S.O. 179) of L. ≥ 17 KJ/m 2 , T. ≥ 15 KJ/m 2 ;

, T. ≥ 15 KJ/m ; Heat Deflection Temperature, HDT (Norm I.S.O. 75A) of L. ≥ 145 °C, T. ≥ 120 °C.

The superior stiffness and impact performance in use of RENOLIT TECNOGOR is thanks to the unique, patented, PP/GF composition and extrusion process used by the RENOLIT COMPOSITES production lines in Italy.

The product range for RENOLIT TECNOGOR is available in sheet thickness options from 0.8 – 2.3mm, width options up to 1800mm (max.) and lengths from 0,4 – 4 m. Custom rolls are supplied in thicknesses from 0.8 -1.3mm, with maximum roll lengths dependant on thickness and width required. Standard range colors are black or grey, with other colors available on request.

