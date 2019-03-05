BioTek Named Fisher Scientific 2018 Supplier of the Year

BioTek Instruments was recently honored with the 2018 Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of its outstanding achievements and contributions as a global Fisher Scientific supplier. The award was presented by Ms. Lisa Witte, Thermo Fisher Scientific President, Research & Safety Market Division during the Supplier Awards Luncheon at the 2019 Fisher Scientific North America Sales Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

BioTek Instruments receives Fisher Scientific 2018 Supplier of the Year award. (L-R) Greg Herrema, Thermo Fisher Scientific Senior Vice President and President, Customer Channels Group, Scot Hill, Thermo Fisher Scientific Vice President Commercial Operations, Research & Safety Market Division, Lisa Witte, Thermo Fisher Scientific President, Research & Safety Market Division, Mary Turnbaugh, BioTek Instruments Customer Care Supervisor, Gary Barush, BioTek Instruments Global Director, Marketing & Sales, Jason Greene, BioTek Instruments Senior Product Manager, Business Development, Briar Alpert, BioTek Instruments President and CEO, John Collings, Thermo Fisher Scientific European Category Director, Equipment & Instrumentation, Craig Abrahams, BioTek Instruments North America Sales Manager, David D’Angelo, Thermo Fisher Scientific Vice President, Global Portfolio Management.

BioTek was singled out from among several thousand Fisher Scientific suppliers for its outstanding market-leading performance attributes in life science instrumentation, including imaging, detection, and automated liquid handling products. It was also recognized for best-in-class responsiveness and their strong, collaborative relationship as a Tier 1 exclusive supplier.

“We are delighted to receive this prestigious Supplier of the Year award and value the longstanding relationship between our two companies,” noted Briar Alpert, BioTek President and CEO. “Working together as a unified team, BioTek and Fisher Scientific accelerate growth and achieve great success while also enabling scientists around the world to traverse future scientific breakthroughs.”

BioTek Instruments, Inc., headquartered in Winooski, VT, USA, is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. Our comprehensive product line includes cell imaging systems, microplate readers, washers, dispensers, automated incubators, stackers and pipetting systems. These products enable life science research by providing high performance, cost-effective analysis and quantification of biomolecules, biomolecular interactions and cellular structure and function across diverse applications. BioTek espouses a "Think Possible" approach that sets the tone for fresh ideas, unsurpassed customer service and original innovations.

