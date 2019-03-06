Restek and LECO Collaborate in Worldwide Supply Agreement

Restek Corporation, a leading independent developer and manufacturer of chromatography products, and LECO Corporation, a global leader in analytical instrumentation and mass spectrometers, are pleased to announce a recent expanded collaboration.

This agreement will allow LECO customers access to a core set of Restek consumables—streamlining the customer’s setup and offering the convenience of one simplified combined package.

LECO has been a strong partner for Restek for a number of years, and we are very pleased to further strengthen and expand our relationship globally. Becky Wittrig, PhD, Restek VP of Sales.

“For LECO customers, this is a great advantage to be able to purchase consumables directly with their instrument,” said Lorne Fell, PhD, Separation Science Product Manager. “We understand the importance of reliable consumables for accurate results and know that Restek products provide the utmost quality and ISO 9001 certification. We’re excited to partner with them on this venture.”

About Restek Corporation

Restek is a global chromatography company that is 100% employee-owned. It supplies laboratories worldwide with innovative and dependable columns and supplies for analyzing air, water, blood, foods, drugs, gases, and many other chemical analyses.