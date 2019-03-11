GES Introduces Small IP68 Multi-pin High Voltage Connectors

GES High Voltage, Inc. – a leader in high voltage connectivity – introduces Series MCS, small IP68 multi-pin high voltage connectors. These significantly downsized and easy to assemble HV connectors are particularly designed for measurement and testing applications and represent a space-saving, rapidly installed and highly protected solution ready for demanding high voltage applications in industry and science.

Series MCS high voltage connectors are available in various pin configurations for operating voltages of up to 5 kVDC and current of up to 4.5 A. The insulation material used is glass fibre reinforced PBT according to flammability class UL94 V-0 while the robust nickel-coated brass-housing complies with protection class IP68 (mated condition). Series MCS HV connectors are equipped with gold-plated 0.7 mm contacts for AWG 26-22 (0.15-0.38 mm²). Both sides of the connection can either be cable or panel-mounted.

Source: https://www.ges-highvoltage.com/