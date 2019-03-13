Lanner Electronics Partners with Interactor to Accelerate Edge Computing Deployment

Lanner Electronics Inc., a global leader in manufacturing and supplying network appliances and IoT computing platforms, has formed a partnership with Interactor, the leading edge compute software provider for Enterprise IoT, to address the challenges in today’s IIoT (Industrial IoT) deployments. The joint solution of Lanner’s validated white-box gateway integrated with the edge computing software by Interactor is developed to enable interoperability and connectivity on both hardware and software levels in industrial automation and smart city deployments.

Interactor’s software package has been embedded into Lanner’s IIoT gateway LEC-7338 to optimize the edge computing deployments. Lanner’s LEC-7338, a small footprint IPC powered by Intel® Celeron® J1900 processor (formerly Bay Trail), offers quad-core processing capability and low power consumption. Designed with abundant I/O interface, Lanner LEC-7338 features 8 x PoE Ethernet ports, 2 x Ethernet ports, 2 x RS-232/485 COM ports, USB 3.0 ports, digital I/O connector and HDMI display, optimal for edge computing solutions such as AI-based call center, video analytics, smart retail and building automation.

The Interactor software package is composed of all the components and microservices necessary for IoT Edge solutions. It works compatibly with any Cloud Platforms and facilitates the interoperability among the IoT solutions with existing enterprise applications and devices. The purpose-built software platform for the edge features small footprint, wide hardware compatibility, secure authentication, mainstream & proprietary protocol support, and visibility to shorten the edge solutions deployments in enterprise, retail, factory and critical infrastructures.

“Industrial IoT is often experiencing the challenges of merging new technologies with legacy devices. Many of the economic values are lost due to the interoperability challenge.”, said Tim Casto, Business Development Manager at LEI Technology, a division of Lanner Electronics, Inc. . “Now combined with Interactor edge software package, Lanner’s gateways not only provide the reliable connectivity and compute, but also support many standards and protocols to process data.”

“Both of our products are unique in a way that changes can be applied through configuration with no downtime. That means even edge computing can have near 100% uptime”, said Peter Jung, Chief Product Officer of Interactor. “Now starting a new IoT project or expanding existing infrastructure is just simple,”

