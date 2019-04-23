Posted in | Control Systems

Ruggedized Appliances Secure Operational Technology and Industrial Control Systems

Apr 23 2019

Industrial Control System (ICS) security has become more challenging than ever as information technology (IT)/operational technology (OT) convergence has emerged as the new standard for industrial cyber security, adding new levels of challenges.

To shorten the deployment time for IT/OT convergence, Lanner’s rugged industrial cyber security platforms provide the needed network security protection for harsh, unmanned environments in critical infrastructures. Our platforms are designed to conduct protocol filtering, packet inspection, white-listing and network traffic monitoring for the following applications:

  • SCADA Network Security
  • Factory ICS Cyber Security
  • Industrial UTM / Firewall
  • Oil & Gas Security Gateway

LEC-6041

IEC 61850-3 Wide Temperature ICS Cyber Security Gateway with Intel Atom CPU

  • Wide Temperature ICS Cyber Security Box PC
  • IEC 61850-3 and IEEE 1613 Compliance
  • Intel® Atom™ x7-E3950 or x5-E3930 CPU
  • 5 x GbE LAN with 1 pair bypass, 2 x GbE SFP

LEC-6032

SCADA / ICS Security PC with Intel Atom E3845 CPU and Advanced LAN Bypass

  • Fanless and compact design
  • Intel® Atom™ E3845 1.91 GHz SoC CPU
  • Wide Temperature Support: -40~70 ºC
  • 6032C with 2 x GbE SFP Fiber, 6032F with 4 x GbE SFP Fiber

Source: http://www.lannerinc.com/

