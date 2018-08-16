Lanner Introduces R6S, the Award Winning Rugged Rolling Stock Surveillance NVR

Lanner Electronics Inc., a global leader in manufacturing and supplying network appliances and rugged computing platforms, launched R6S, award winning rugged, fanless vehicle surveillance NVR. R6S is designed for public transit Wi-Fi, video surveillance, recording and facial recognition. R6S, being the robust vehicle surveillance NVR, can operate under wide temperature range (-40~70 °C), indicating its excellent reliability in harsh environment.

R6S - Rugged Rolling Stock Surveillance NVR

R6S is powered by the 7th Generation 14 nm Intel® Core™ i7-7600U SoC (formerly Kaby Lake), offering power-efficient performance and Intel HD Graphics 620 accelerated graphics performance for rolling stock computing needs.

Designed for mobile surveillance, the new R6S series offers 1 x GbE RJ45 ports plus 10 x IEEE 802.3af standard PoE ports for IP camera or wireless access point connection, and one removable 2.5” HDD/SSD drive bay for dual storage of recorded footages. For wireless connectivity, R6S is internally built with 3 x full-sized Mini-PCIe with SIM card reader (1 for Wi-Fi, 2 for 4G LTE) simultaneous operation and GPS/GLONASS onboard. This is ideal for Internet access, infotainment and passenger information systems.

Since vehicles are constantly in motion, non-flat road surfaces may be frequently encountered. By taking this into considerations, R6S is compliant with E13 standard include ISO 7637-2 and has passed EN 61373/MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration resistance certifications to ensure proper operations when traveling on non-flat surfaces. Temperature is another concern when installed within a rolling stock interior. Therefore, R6S is built to support wide temperature range, from -40 to 70 °C.

R6S

EN50155 Certified Railway Embedded PC with Intel® Core i7-7600U Processor

Intel ® Core i7-7600U Processor

Core i7-7600U Processor Certified with EN50155 and EN45545 standard

10x rugged PoE ports with M12 connectors

3 x Mini-PCIe slots with SIM card readers

Wide range operating temperature from -40 to 70 °C

Onboard GPS receiver module and G-sensor

1x Removable 2.5” drive bay

Built-in CAN bus port

Rich I/O: 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, 2 x COM, DIO, Audio, VGA, DVI-D

Built in wall mount kit

Source: http://www.lannerinc.com/