Posted in | Business | New Product

Lanner Introduces R6S, the Award Winning Rugged Rolling Stock Surveillance NVR

Lanner Electronics Inc., a global leader in manufacturing and supplying network appliances and rugged computing platforms, launched R6S, award winning rugged, fanless vehicle surveillance NVR. R6S is designed for public transit Wi-Fi, video surveillance, recording and facial recognition. R6S, being the robust vehicle surveillance NVR, can operate under wide temperature range (-40~70 °C), indicating its excellent reliability in harsh environment.

R6S - Rugged Rolling Stock Surveillance NVR

R6S is powered by the 7th Generation 14 nm Intel® Core™ i7-7600U SoC (formerly Kaby Lake), offering power-efficient performance and Intel HD Graphics 620 accelerated graphics performance for rolling stock computing needs.

Designed for mobile surveillance, the new R6S series offers 1 x GbE RJ45 ports plus 10 x IEEE 802.3af standard PoE ports for IP camera or wireless access point connection, and one removable 2.5” HDD/SSD drive bay for dual storage of recorded footages. For wireless connectivity, R6S is internally built with 3 x full-sized Mini-PCIe with SIM card reader (1 for Wi-Fi, 2 for 4G LTE) simultaneous operation and GPS/GLONASS onboard. This is ideal for Internet access, infotainment and passenger information systems.

Since vehicles are constantly in motion, non-flat road surfaces may be frequently encountered. By taking this into considerations, R6S is compliant with E13 standard include ISO 7637-2 and has passed EN 61373/MIL-STD-810G shock and vibration resistance certifications to ensure proper operations when traveling on non-flat surfaces. Temperature is another concern when installed within a rolling stock interior. Therefore, R6S is built to support wide temperature range, from -40 to 70 °C.

R6S

EN50155 Certified Railway Embedded PC with Intel® Core i7-7600U Processor

  • Intel® Core i7-7600U Processor
  • Certified with EN50155 and EN45545 standard
  • 10x rugged PoE ports with M12 connectors
  • 3 x Mini-PCIe slots with SIM card readers
  • Wide range operating temperature from -40 to 70 °C
  • Onboard GPS receiver module and G-sensor
  • 1x Removable 2.5” drive bay
  • Built-in CAN bus port
  • Rich I/O: 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, 2 x COM, DIO, Audio, VGA, DVI-D
  • Built in wall mount kit

Source: http://www.lannerinc.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Nexsa - Unparalleled Sensitivity for Large & Small Area Analysis

Tim Nunney, Marketing Manager at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Surface Analysis & Microanalysis, talks to AZoM about the new Thermo Scientific Nexsa™ XPS system. A high performance XPS instrument with unparalleled sensitivity for large and small area analysis.

Nexsa - Unparalleled Sensitivity for Large & Small Area Analysis
Automated Hydraulic PressPRO

Automated Hydraulic PressPRO

The PIKE PressPRO microprocessor-controlled automated hydraulic press provides users with a unique consistency for numerous hydraulic press applications, such as KBr pellet making. The integrated touch-screen control panel found on this hydraulic press allows the user to easily incorporate both pressure and corresponding hold time as required.

From PIKE Technologies
Measuring Industrial Materials with the New μCMM

Measuring Industrial Materials with the New μCMM

µCMM is the most accurate purely optical micro-coordinate measuring system in its class. Users benefit from the advantages of tactile coordinate measuring technology and optical surface measuring technology. The dimension, position, shape and roughness of components can be measured with only one sensor.

From Alicona Imaging GmbH

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »