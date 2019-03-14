Real-Time Instrument to Monitor Alcohol and Ether in Gasoline (ASTM D5845)

Keit, an innovator of process analytical technology, recently announced improved capability of its rugged IRmadilloTM FTIR spectrometer to monitor alcohol and ether concentrations in gasoline, as per ASTM D5845, yet in real time. The current standard technique depends upon remote sampling analysis. As an improvement, Keit’s process analyser can be incorporated into the on-line production system and therefore provide real-time analysis of chemical concentrations.

In addition, the IRmadillo instrument has been shown to simultaneously classify the different types of gasoline present as well as monitor the alcohol and ether content.

Designed to be rugged and vibration tolerant, Keit’s IRmadillo proves to be a powerful industrial monitoring solution. Results have shown the novel instrument’s performance consistent with what is expected from the current standard ASTM D5845. It fills a gap in the Petrochemical industry for real-time monitoring of additives during the production of gasoline.