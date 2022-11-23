Keit Receives Ex Certifications (ATEX, IECEx, UKEx) for IRmadillo Analyser in Monitoring Liquid Processes up to 220°C

Keit is delighted to announce the receipt of ATEX, IECEx & UKEx certifications of its IRmadillo process analyser for use in high-temperature liquid processes up to 220°C (428°F). These Ex certifications rate an analytical instrument as safe for use in hazardous environments including potentially explosive atmospheres.

Image Credit: Keit

This is a requirement for industries such as chemicals and petrochemicals where the manufacturing processes frequently involve highly volatile and flammable components. The in-line IRmadillo instrument has been designed to provide continuous, real-time analysis of liquid processes over a wider range of analyte temperatures in potentially explosive and hazardous atmospheres for faster monitoring and control of industrial processes.

Improving Safety, Savings & Analysis in Chemical Manufacturing

Dan Wood, CEO, Keit commented “We continuously improve our product to meet customer requirements in heavy industries where process environments can be challenging for standard analytical technology and people. Previously, our IRmadillo was Ex certified (ATEX, IECEx) for processes up to 80°C. Increasing the certified temperature range of the IRmadillo up to 220°C enables certain companies, chemical and petrochemical companies in particular, the option of in-line, real-time analysis of their manufacturing processes that run at high temperatures in hazardous atmospheres”.

“Safety, reliability and accuracy are key. Currently, many of these processes are dependent upon a human pulling samples from a potentially hazardous process and waiting for lab analysis before obtaining results”, Dan continued. “Now Keit can automate the process by installing an IRmadillo in-line to improve not only safety but provide immediate analysis for faster decisions and ultimately cost savings with more efficient production. Because the IRmadillo measures in-line and in real time, manufacturers can optimise their processes to reach their full potential, maximise yields & impact the return on investment”.

Dan concluded “The IRmadillo FTIR spectrometer is unlike any other. It has proven to be extremely capable, safe, and accurate. The high-temperature Ex IRmadillo is built to function and help chemical companies drive production at maximum speed”.

About Keit Spectrometers and the IRmadillo Analysers

Based in the Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire, England, Keit has created the family of IRmadillo mid-infrared (FTIR) instruments to provide in-line, in situ process analysis of liquids over a variety of operating environments. Built tough with fixed sampling probes and a vibration-tolerant optical design, IRmadillo process analysers enable real-time analysis of liquids in environments that challenge standard instrumentation. www.keit.co.uk/irmadillo-process-analyser/