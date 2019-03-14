Huntsman to Present Composite Solutions for Automotive Industry at JEC World 2019

Huntsman will be showcasing its evolving portfolio of composites and polyurethane resins, adhesives and syntactics technologies for automotive, aerospace and industrial applications at JEC World 2019. From concept and design, through to maintenance and repair, Huntsman will be demonstrating how its latest innovations are meeting both current and emerging customer needs.

Advances in Industry-Leading Light Weighting Solutions

New products debuting at this year’s show include new adhesives and void fillers, alongside ongoing advances in industry-leading light weighting solutions. Visitors to Booth M31, Hall 6 will be able to witness the many differentiated ways in which Huntsman’s chemistries and processes are being used to improve material performance globally.

ARALDITE® Composites Solutions

As a pioneer in achieving light weight, cost, productivity and design advantages, Huntsman will be highlighting its expertise in high-performance ARALDITE® composites solutions for both structural and non-structural automotive applications. Finished structural parts on display will include a full carbon composite wheel, composite leaf springs, a type 4 pressure vessel and a full composite door frame from a global leading automotive OEM. “Our expertise in composite technologies supports today’s automotive OEMs and Tiers with the capabilities they need to build the vehicles of the future,” said Nastassja Kelley, Global Strategic Marketing Director, Transportation and Industrial.

RIMLINE® HC+ Polyurethane Resin System

Along with the ARALDITE® portfolio, Huntsman will display interior parts including a load floor produced with RIMLINE® HC+ polyurethane resin system applied to paper honeycomb and a fiberglass reinforcement surface layer, enabling flexible design, unique high stiffness and ultra-light weight properties.

VITROX® Family of Polyurethane Resins

Huntsman’s VITROX® family of polyurethane resins will also be showcased through lighter and more durable parts with higher impact resistance. “We pride ourselves on partnering with customers to overcome even the most complex design and production challenges,” comments Irina Bolshakova, Senior Market Manager, Transportation.

“Huntsman’s unique chemistries and innovative composites manufacturing techniques, such as Resin Transfer Moulding (RTM), Pultrusion and Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC), mean that our customers can rely on our epoxy and polyurethane resins to deliver the competitive functionality the desired composite application requires.”

New Partnership

For the aerospace industry, JEC World 2019 marks the unveiling of a new partnership between Huntsman and dosing system provider, ViscoTec. A static-dynamic mixer, vipro-DUOMIX® provides a solution for two-component materials with different viscosities, extreme mixing ratios and high-pressure sensitivity. Thanks to vipro-DUOMIX®, most of Huntsman’s aerospace syntactics products, such as ARALDITE® 252-1, EPOCAST® 1648 and EPOCAST® 1641, can now be automatically dispensed.

Solving Industry Challenges

“We believe that collaboration is a powerful tool in addressing and solving industry challenges both now and in the future. In line with this belief, Huntsman is once again proud to be sponsoring the Aerospace Planet, where we will be bringing together leading professionals in the industry to discuss the latest developments and technologies in composites. We encourage all attendees at JEC World 2019 with an interest in the aerospace industry to join us at our conference, ‘Innovations and Trends in Aerospace’, on Wednesday 13 March from 09.00 am,” says John Fraser, Global Strategic Marketing Director, Aerospace.

Other innovative materials on show will include solutions from Huntsman’s recently acquired carbon-based brand, MIRALON®. Light weight and resistant in the most demanding environments, MIRALON® sheets, yarns and pulps possess strength, ductility and electrical conductivity.

