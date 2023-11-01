Peter Huntsman Testifies Before U.S. Congressional Committee

Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntsman Corporation, testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy & Commerce on the need for predictable regulation from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that fosters chemical innovation.

“If Huntsman scientists today invented a molecule that would transform the world and massively reduce greenhouse gas emissions, it would take years to be approved by EPA for sale in the marketplace,” Peter said. Under federal law, new chemicals must be approved within 90 days. Currently, new chemicals take on average three years to get approved.

As Peter stated in his written testimony, automobiles, passenger airplanes, smartphones, residential homes, commercial buildings, pharmaceuticals, clothing, soap, shampoo, shoes, clean drinking water and crop fertilizer are examples of products made possible by chemical manufacturing. During the hearing, he also touched on the world's need for continued fossil fuel development and the critical role nuclear power must play going forward, as well as the danger of the ongoing and intentional European deindustrialization and energy insecurity.

The hearing, “Exposing EPA Efforts to Limit Chemicals Needed for Life-Saving Medical Devices and Other Essential Products,” was a forum for committee members to discuss and debate the current state of EPA chemical regulations. Those testifying also included Chris Jahn, President and CEO, American Chemistry Council (ACC); Scott Whitaker, President and CEO, Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed); and Tracey Woodruff, PhD, MPH, UCSF Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment.

To learn more: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9nlIA_VY_U