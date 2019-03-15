Ultrasonic Flowmeter for Process Measurement & Monitoring

Using patented ultrasonic flow meter technology, that enables it to operate accurately over wide flow ranges, the Process Atrato from Titan Enterprises incorporates advanced signal processing system permitting both viscous and non-viscous fluids to be metered.



The Process Atrato is a compact flow meter designed to provide fast response time, high sensitivity and wide flow range linearity - all in an IP65 (NEMA 4X) enclosure. With no moving parts the highly reliable Process Atrato flow meter is a cost-effective device for engineers looking to monitor the flow of liquids in industrial processes.



Features of the Process Atrato include an IP65 sealed enclosure, two frequency outputs of PNP and NPN, two multicolour LED light indicators (for pulse outputs, power malfunctions, and signal strength), and standard M12 four pin sensor connector for electrical connections.

Rated for use up to 65°C and 20Bar, the compact Process Atrato is available in 4 models operating over flow ranges from 2ml / min to 15 litres / min, featuring an accuracy of ±1% over the whole flow range. Each Process Atrato is calibrated with a pre-set 'K' factor so all meters of the same flow range are fully interchangeable simplifying assembly and set-up procedures for OEM manufacturers looking to integrate the flowmeter into their process and control set-up.



Process Atrato ultrasonic flowmeters include a USB interface which permits users to directly monitor the rate and total on a computer while also altering some of the operating parameters, such as the pulse resolution and units.



For further information please visit https://www.flowmeters.co.uk/process-atrato-process-control-ultrasonic-flowmeter/ or contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 / [email protected].



Drawing upon over 40-years of flowmeter innovation - Titan Enterprises Ltd are a manufacturer of high-performance solutions including the Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter, Oval Gear flowmeters, low flow Turbine flow meters and a flow instrument range. Titan’s company philosophy of “pushing the envelope by trying to do things a little different and better” has resulted in sales of over 500,000 products into 50 countries worldwide and a repeat purchase percentage of 95%. All flow meters produced by Titan Enterprises are designed and manufactured to ISO9001 and calibrated to an uncertainty of ±0.25%.



