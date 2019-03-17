Asiamold 2019 Ended on a Positive Note with Huge Increase in Visitors

The 13th edition of Asiamold concluded on 12 March with positive feedback from both exhibitors and buyers. Receiving solid support from renowned manufacturing brands, the fair remains one of the most important platforms for mould, additive manufacturing and forming technologies in the South China region. This is evidenced by the 37% increase in visitors this edition, combined with the concurrent SIAF fair, to 98,776.

Asiamold – Guangzhou International Mould & Die Exhibition closed its 13th edition on 12 March at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, China. Held concurrently with SPS – Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou (SIAF), the two fairs hosted over 988 exhibitors and welcomed 98,776 trade buyers during the three-day shows. Some of the leading brands in attendance this year included Guangdong Lanwan Intelligent Technology Co Ltd, PADT Inc, Saarschmiede GmbH, Shenzhen Yangfan Precision Mould Co Ltd, Xi’an Elite Robotics Co Ltd, Z Rapid Technologies Co Ltd and many others.

The thematic zones once again contributed to the 2019 show’s success, helping traders to meet their needs in a more convenient way. Recognising China’s rapid development of the additive manufacturing industry, 3D Printing Asia continued to be a key highlight of the show, displaying a series of cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and solutions by some of the most prominent brands in the region.

Key figures for Asiamold (combined with SIAF):

988 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions (+11%)

98,776 visitors from 45 countries and regions (+37%)

62,000 sqm across 5 halls

252 buyer delegate groups (+9%)

High-profile seminars provide inspirational insights and solutions for future development

Returning for the third and fourth year respectively, the Agora and Seminar, and the China 3D Printing Industry Technology Application Summit continued to assist industry players to keep pace with the latest applications and development trends of moulding technologies and 3D printing, and were once again well received by the audience. This year, a total of 13 presentations were delivered during the first two days of the show, covering a wide range of topics including the application of portable spike spark spectrometers in the mould steel industry, the introduction of internet + cloud ERP, and case studies of classic mould, metal 3D printing and materialise software solutions. Feedback from both the speakers and seminar participants indicated the importance of having such events every year so as to stimulate the information exchange between suppliers and end-users within the industry.

Participants share their feedback of Asiamold

Exhibitors:

“The strong visitor flow and the international background are the main reasons of our return. Many of our target customers from inside and outside of China attend the fair and we have already met some of them on the first day’s morning. This year, we have brought our new technologies related to liquid metal and product samples of car doors made from magnesium alloy. A lot of visitors working in the automotive industry have shown great interest in cooperating with us in the future. I think the show is very comprehensive as it gathers different industries together, which cover more fields than other shows within the region.”

Mr Willow Liu, Sales Engineer, Dongguan EONTEC Co Ltd (China)

“Asiamold is one of the most influential fairs in the industry, gathering notable overseas brands. The fair is well-organised with good supporting services to exhibitors. We launched our latest 3D printing product at the fair for the purpose of extending our market reach in South China. We hope to connect with potential clients who engage in the intelligent manufacturing and automotive component sectors. We have got more than 100 contacts on the first day morning and we hope to meet more new clients in the remaining two days of the fair.”

Mr Cui Baoqi, Sales Director, Shandong Chencan Machinery Incorporated Company (China)

Seminar speakers:

“I think the market positioning of Asiamold is very good and practical as you can see the merger between 3D printing and traditional craftsmanship here. The fair brings the plastic moulding and 3D printing industry together, which provides a window for us to enter the industry. Organising a seminar like this definitely helps us to deliver the latest market information in a more detailed way, therefore it is important to hold it every year. The questions asked by the audience were also very professional. The show is extremely vital to the South China Region as moulding is always the crux of advanced manufacturing.”

Dr Leon Kan, Business Development Director, BMF Material Technology Inc (China)

“The topic I mentioned today mainly focused on analysing the applications and maturity of 3D printing in the moulding industry, and how we can serve the end-users through our expansions in related sectors. The audiences’ reactions proved their recognition of the message we shared, and we have exchanged quite a number of business cards with them afterwards. I believe we will have more opportunities to cooperate with each other in the future. It is necessary to hold these kinds of seminars especially for a new industry like 3D printing. I can see many industry experts from upstream to downstream also joined the seminar, which is very beneficial to enhance the information exchange and communication within the whole industry.”

Mr Li Shuisheng, Account Manager, Guangdong Hanbang 3D Tech Co Ltd (China)

Seminar attendee:

“I attended six seminars at Asiamold and all of them addressed the current issues facing the industry and provided a lot of insights and useful information to the audience. The fair featured an impressive line-up of speakers which allowed us to learn more about the latest 3D printing technologies. Through the seminars, I gained better understanding towards the market’s demand, and it will definitely help my company to produce better products in the future.”

Ms Wei Zhang, Marketing Director, Jiangsu Vilory Advanced Materials Technology Co Ltd (China)

Visitor:

“This is my first time at this fair. Our company is a manufacturer of products for the automotive, medical and other industries. I’m visiting here to network, see the latest trends as well as make purchases for new machinery. This fair is good for seeing new technology, and to get ideas for future production trends. I’ve only had the chance to see some of the halls so far, but I’ve seen quite a few new products that interest me, there is a lot to see here in terms of different products. This fair is good for discovering some of the new products that are coming out of China. It’s not too big so you can easily cover everything you need to in three days.”

Mr Stewart Rodriguez, Technician, Dongguan Sunin Machine Co Ltd (China)

Asiamold is organised by Guangzhou Guangya Messe Frankfurt Co Ltd and forms part of a series of international events including formnext and Intermold Japan. The next edition of formnext will be held from 19 – 22 November 2019 at the Frankfurt exhibition grounds in Germany. Intermold Japan will take place from 17 – 20 April 2019 in Tokyo and 19 – 22 June 2019 in Nagoya. The next edition of Rosmould will take place from 18 ‒ 20 June 2019 in Moscow. Asiamold 2020 will be held from 26 ‒ 28 February 2020.

Source: http://ww.asiamold-china.com