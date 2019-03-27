AW-Lake Introduces the PCU Series of Controllers that Provide Local Display of any Thermal Mass Flow Meter or Controller in a Single or Multi-Unit Network

AW-Lake Company introduces its new PCU Series of Controllers that connect with Vogtlin or any thermal mass flow meter or controller to provide a local display of flow output. Serving as a single- or multi-channel mass flow controller with up to four channels, the PCU instruments support multiple unit networked operations. A large, high-contrast backlit display offers easy-to-read views of process variables and programmed setpoints for each connected device on one screen.

The PCU Series offers process control functionalities for batching, setpoint control, resettable dual totalizer and valve override control. Gas factor scaling allows users to set units to any fluid. Units are programmable to provide alarm status for high and low rates both visually and audibly.

Configurable from a keypad or using an RS-232 connection to a computer or PLC, the PCU Controllers offer remote readout, setpoint control, and data acquisition capabilities. Built-in diagnostics ensure trouble-free operation by testing system operating status, memory condition, communication adapter status, display functionality, and keypad operation at every power-up.

“AW-Lake’s new PCU Series of Controllers satisfies our customers’ need for a local display of our Vogtlin line of thermal mass meters and controllers,” explains Mark Iverson. “The PCU Controllers also provides users with the option to read different process variables remotely from a computer or PLC.”

PCU Series of Controllers are available in multiple configurations including panel mount, tabletop, and DIN Rail. Units meet environmental compliance for RoHS EPD 2011/65/EU and UL-UA and Canada UL 61010. Panel mounted units are NEMA 4x rated for protection against environmental conditions such as rain, snow and ice.

The PCU Controllers operate from 15 to 24 V DC and provide a variety of voltage or current outputs. Operating temperatures range from 32° to 104 F (0° to 40 °C).

