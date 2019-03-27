Mitsui Chemicals and ARRK Launch Concept Car with Widespread Autonomous Driving

Mitsui Chemicals has collaborated with ARRK to produce the hour's Pod, a concept car that suggests new ways to spend one's time in a future with widespread autonomous driving. Outfitted with an array of new materials and technologies from the Mitsui Chemicals Group, hour’s Pod offers a new value proposition for the mobility environment, time and space.

Concept Behind Hour's Pod

Self-driving vehicles will usher in a more diverse range of ways to enjoy time and space while traveling. “hour's Pod” creates new value for the transportation environment by combining multiple refined materials. The technological capabilities of Mitsui Chemicals make the concept possible.

Exhibition of Materials at JEC World 2019

TAFNEX™ CF/PP

UD Winding Tape

UD Winding Tube

TAFNEX™ CF/PP is an unidirectional tape (UD tape) composed of carbon fiber and polypropylene(PP).

It is mounted as frames and flooring on the concept model car. The material has excellent properties like light weight, impact resistance, water resistance, recyclability and high processability.

NOSTRA™

NOSTRA™ is an ultraviolet light- (UV-) hardened coating developed using proprietary Mitsui Chemicals technology that resists fogging up and getting dirty.

It is mounted on the surface of the window of the concept model car.

The material has been given excellent dirt resistance, anti-fogging properties, easy washability, abrasion resistance, anti-static properties and fast-drying properties.

FORTIMO™

FORTIMO™ is a polyurethane elastomer created from novel isocyanate.

It is mounted as cushion material of the seat and table of the concept model car.

This material achieves elasticity, heat resistance and light stability.

FORTIMO™ & C

This high-quality tactile material “FORTIMO & C” was created with real carbon and FORTIMO™

It is mounted on the surface of the seat and table of the concept model car.

Its pleasant texture was designed for a user’s sensory experience and value with keeping high functionality such as durability, impact resistance and high elasticity.

