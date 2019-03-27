3D Assisted Learning – 3D training environment premiere at Hannover Messe 2019

From the 1st to the 5th of April 2019, the Hannover Messe will open its doors and shows new trends and technologies in the industry-sector. Industry 4.0 in combination with artificial intelligence and machine learning is becoming increasingly important. Learning worlds must be created that enable employees to quickly and efficiently familiarise themselves with and learn technical functions and offer companies more flexible production options for designing content. The Cologne Charamel GmbH presents under the motto “3D Assisted Learning” interactive learning platforms for employee trainings, instructions & courses. Novel solutions for interactive learning and training are presented. Virtual 3D Assistants - so-called Avatars - in three-dimensional training scenarios support and help in an efficient knowledge contribution. The virtual assistant supports interactive, with movement, language, emotion and is always available.

An advantage of 3D Assisted Learning are the flexibility of production process and the easy and comfortable use of training-scenarios on PC, Smartphone or Tablet without additional software and equipment requirements. All products and applications are cloud-based and run in the browser. The training courses can be carried out from anywhere and at any time. Content can be easily edited or dynamically generated in real-time.

In the Digital Factory area in Hall 5 Stand D28 the following exhibits will be shown:

• Virtual Trainer: Training & Management Platform for statutory instruction & e-learning,

• AI-Chat Assistant: Ask Sascha! - the digital assistant helps with questions about the work safety, automation or operation and certainly has a suitable answer to other questions,

• AR-Support Assistant: Operation and function of technical devices with the aid of Augmented Reality-based training and 3D assistance,

