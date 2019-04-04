Reliable Quality Control for the Casting Industry

Creaform, a world leader in automated and portable 3D metrology solutions, will be showcasing portable 3D scanners to measure the shape and geometry of castings at GIFA 2019 (Hall 13, Booth B35), which will take place from June 23 to 25, 2019 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Creaform’s portable 3D scanners enable quality control teams to perform inspections during the design or production process. The scanners help to avoid unnecessary, repetitive construction steps and ensure that castings perfectly match CAD references. For example, before machining, raw castings must be checked to see if machining is possible. This way, teams can determine if there is enough material on the casting or remove extra material, if necessary. After machining, the dimensional accuracy of the final castings must be checked to see if they correspond to the CAD. Ideally, 3D scanning systems are used for these tasks.

The HandySCAN 3D and the MetraSCAN 3D—both developed by Creaform—quickly and accurately capture the dimensions of every imaginable shape, even under the harshest production environments.

The HandySCAN 3D is a metrology-grade handheld portable 3D laser scanner. It is the fastest on the market and features the highest measurement rate and accuracy available –all while remaining very simple to use. Its self-positioning capabilities and portability provide unmatched freedom of movement. It is the perfect solution when confined areas need to be reached or smaller parts ranging from 0.1 to 4 m in size have to be measured, regardless of their complexity, material, or color. The HandySCAN 3D provides consistent and repeatable results across all work conditions or environments, enabling you to reduce turnaround times and increase profitability.

The MetraSCAN 3D is the most complete 3D scanning solution for metrology-grade measurements and inspections. Truly portable and insensitive to changes found in shop-floor environments (e.g. vibrations, part displacements, setups and CMM instability), it significantly increases the reliability, speed and versatility of 3D measurement processes. It also outperforms scanners that are mounted on traditional portable CMMs. The MetraSCAN 3D is the best solution for geometrical and freeform surface inspections on parts ranging from 0.2 to 10 m in size, regardless of their type of material, color, or reflectivity. Paired with the C-Track optical tracker that enables dynamic referencing, automatic alignment and continuous monitoring of parameters, it provides the most accurate measurements in the lab and on the shop floor. Offering optional probing capabilities with the HandyPROBE Next, users can harness the power of both 3D scanning and portable optical CMMs for a streamlined inspection process.

Creaform scanners are universally applicable, allow for very fast and simple data acquisition as well as very accurate measurements and quality control even under the most difficult conditions directly on production lines. The recorded data is exported as STL models so that a CAD comparison with a reference part can be made directly after measurement. As a result, the main causes of casting quality issues can be quickly identified and addressed, thereby avoiding costly bottlenecks during large-series production runs and major product recalls.

