Evonik to Expand TROGAMID® CX Transparent Polyamide Production in Marl

Evonik has announced to expand its production of transparent polyamides of the TROGAMID® CX brand at the Marl Chemical Park (Germany).

Production expansion is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2020. The project will double the specialty chemicals company’s capacity for its transparent, high-performance materials.

Dr. Ralf Düssel, Head of the High-Performance Polymers Business Line at Evonik said:

“Expanding our capacities for transparent polyamides in Marl is a further step along our long-term growth track for high-performance polymers. This will not only strengthen our market position as a reliable partner and solutions provider for specialty applications, but at the same time we will also be creating an important latitude for developing new products,”

Meeting High Demand of Specialty Materials

The company will be expanding its TROGAMID® CX production in part through targeted debottlenecking efforts, in part through comprehensive optimization initiatives undertaken by production management. The plans for the project are complete and implementation has already begun.

“We’ve been observing consistently high demand, especially in the consumer goods segment, for specialized material solutions that combine highest transparency, quality, and design freedom with the best processing characteristics,” says Dr. Iordanis Savvopoulos, Head of Evonik’s Granules & Compounds Product Line. “The additional production capacity will allow us to provide our customers with long-term support for their growth.”

TROGAMID® CX - Unique Combination of Characteristics

For many years, TROGAMID® CX, a transparent polyamide from Evonik, has been a trusted name in the sports, leisure, automotive, and cosmetics industries, as well as in medical technology and in optical applications.

As a lens material for sports and ski goggles, the high-performance polymer offers:

Crystal-clear visibility

High UV protection and

Excellent mechanical strength along with resistance to chemical substances such as those contained in skin creams or hair spray.

In the automotive area, TROGAMID® CX is well known as a decorative material for interior applications that stands out for its high transparency and scratch-resistance.

New Launched Transparent PA Grade for Optical Applications

Evonik has just recently developed a new polyamide molding compound for optical applications. TROGAMID® myCX high flow offers crystal-clear transparency, excellent wear comfort and high durability along with improved processing capabilities. This unique property profile makes the high-performance polymer a preferred material for high-end lenses and visors, e.g. in sun visors or ski goggles.

