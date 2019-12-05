Evonik Enhances Glycolide-Based Polymer Portfolio for Medical-Textile Materials

Evonik has announced the signing of an exclusive global agreement with ITV Denkendorf Produktservice (ITVP), a German-based R&D and manufacturing leader for medical-textile materials.

New Platform of Glycolide-based Polymers

Under the agreement, Evonik will expand its market-leading RESOMER® portfolio with the launch of a new platform of glycolide-based polymers suitable to produce monofilaments and multi-filaments. The platform enables the development of high-performance, textile-based implantable products that are designed for rapid degradation, such as:

Sutures

Meshes

Tapes

Yarns

Foils

Scaffolds

Vascular closure devices

Customizable Polymers for Target Applications

A range of homo-polymer (PGA), co-polymer (PGLA) and block co-polymer (PGA-CL and PGA-TMC) polymer grades will be available in colorless or violet form within the standard RESOMER® catalog. Polymers in the platform can be precisely tailored to match the requirements of the target application both in terms of mechanical properties (tensile strength, low bending stiffness or elasticity) and degradation rates (from less than a month to two months or more). Additional customization options are available upon request.

Leveraging Technical Capabilities to Scale-up Products

Evonik will leverage its extensive technical capabilities in polymer processing and advanced application laboratories in the USA, Germany and China, as well as the expertise of ITVP, to support customers in the development, analytical testing and scale-up of their textile-based products.

“With this expansion into polymers for textile-based medical devices, Evonik continues to strengthen its position as a preferred global partner for medical device companies. Together with other recently launched biomaterial innovations including PLA-PEG copolymers, filaments for 3D printing and surface modification technologies, our RESOMER portfolio is now the world’s largest and most differentiated portfolio of biomaterials for use across orthopedic, vascular and wound closure applications,” said Dr. Jean-Luc Herbeaux, SVP and General Manager of the Health Care business line of Evonik.

Creating Functional Biomaterials for Implantable Medical Devices

“By leveraging the polymer design and synthesis competencies and application knowhow of both Evonik and ITVP, this agreement will provide medical device companies with a superior selection of functional biomaterials to enhance the quality and performance of their textile-based implantable medical devices,” said Dr. Sven Oberhoffner, General Manager of ITVP. “We look forward to building a long-term collaboration with Evonik to address emerging customer needs for implantable devices used in wound closure and soft tissue applications.”

