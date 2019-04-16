New Mass Spectrometry Solutions and Software Workflows from Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. has recently announced a series of innovative products specifically made to provide better business and analytical outcomes for laboratories focused on a wide range of analytical pursuits, such as metabolomics research, environmental screening, and food testing.

The latest Agilent 6546 quadrupole time-of-flight LC/MS system—the core of the announcement—provides analysts the potential to obtain high-resolution data across an unparalleled dynamic range.

This novel instrument is integrated with the Quadrupole-Resolved All Ions (Q-RAI), a data-independent acquisition mode which minimizes the difficulties associated with MS/MS spectra and, at the same time, increases the quality and precision of the data obtained.

The Agilent 6546 LC/Q-TOF is a major advancement compared to previous time-of-flight systems because it combines dynamic range with excellent resolution in all conditions (speed, mass range, intensity). In our lab, the 6546 will be a great instrument for challenging applications such as 13C metabolic flux analysis, high-throughput mass spectrometry, and metabolite identification. Nicola Zamboni, Head, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (Zurich)

The Agilent 6546 LC/Q-TOF is complemented by a MassHunter software suite, which is described below:

Featuring innovative features, the MassHunter Quantitative Analysis 10.0 software enables laboratories to more rapidly and precisely screen intricate sample sets for the target as well as suspect compounds in just one workflow—perfect for environmental analysis and food safety.

Complementing the improved method development workflow in the Mass Profiler Professional (MPP) software, the latest MassHunter Classifier software allows faster testing for food authenticity with easier-to-review results.

The MassHunter Lipid Annotator presents hypothetical lipid MS/MS annotations for Q-TOF outcomes with support via the MassHunter Mass Profiler Professional Lipidomics workflow.

Agilent Technologies Inc. also announced the new Agilent Bravo Metabolomics Sample Prep Platform—the perfect partner for the Agilent 6546 LC/Q-TOF—which provides consistent and accurate preparation of human plasma samples for metabolomics analysis via LC/MS.

Together, these new products will enable laboratories to spend less time getting the answers they need—and increase the confidence they have in their results. Monty Benefiel, Vice President, Agilent Technologies Inc.

Benefiel is also the general manager of the Mass Spectrometry Division in Agilent Technologies Inc.