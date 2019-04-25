Drexelbrook Expands Range of FMCW Based Radar Level Measurement Products

DRX400 and DRX500 Series Transmitters Added to Open-Air Radar Product Line

AMETEK Drexelbrook, a world leader in level measurement technology, has expanded its open-air radar level offering with the addition of the DRX400 (24 GHz) and DRX500 series (80 GHz) level transmitters. Both incorporate state-of-the-art features and components.

The DRX400 Series consists of 3 new models (DR5400, DR6400 & DR7400). This set of 24 GHz radar transmitters covers a broad range of applications including liquids and solids.

The DRX500 Series consists of 3 new models (DR3500, DR6500 & DR7500). This set of 80 GHz radar transmitters covers applications with liquids, slurries and solids for both hygienic and non-hygienic requirements. All 80 GHz radar transmitters are especially beneficial for level measurements in narrow tanks with internal obstructions due to their small beam angle. The DRX500 transmitters, with its flush-mounted polyether ether ketone (PEEK) lens antenna and wide process connection options, is ideal for hygienic liquids.

Both series of products feature a large, backlit LCD screen with 4-button keypad that can be assessed with a bar magnet without opening the housing cover. Each uses software that has a quick set up assistant for easy installation. Each conforms to NAMUR recommendations NE 21, NE 43 and NE 53 and can measure fast-moving processes. The transmitters are available with aluminum or stainless-steel housings.

Radar is one of the most accurate technologies for process level and storage tank applications for continuous level measurement under demanding conditions. The transmitters utilize Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) technology that offers superior signal processing capabilities and a more reliable measurement than other techniques. The state-of-the-art signal processing capabilities of these transmitters, along with their frequency range helps to ensure optimum application coverage.

Both additions to the DR Series measure distance, level and volume of liquids, slurries and solids. They also offer an empty spectrum function that filters false reflections caused by equipment and other tank obstructions.

Drexelbrook is a part of AMETEK Sensors, Test and Calibration (STC). Drexelbrook is an acknowledged leader in level measurement with more than 50 years of industry experience within level measurement technologies such as radar, RF admittance, ultrasonic, vibration and conductivity with high standards on accuracy, longevity and safety. Therefore, Drexelbrook level measurement instruments are used world-wide in a wide range of industries, including petroleum, chemical, petrochemical, food/beverage, water/wastewater, power, pharmaceutical, pulp/paper, mining, aggregates, feed/grain among others.

For more information, contact Drexelbrook, 205 Keith Valley Road, Horsham, PA 19044. Telephone: 215-674-1234 or Fax: 215-674-2731. Website: www.drexelbrook.com