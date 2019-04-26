Critical Moisture Measurements for Compressed Air Dryers: New Article Available

Compressed air supplies are a necessity for industrial applications around the globe. In Europe alone, it is estimated 10 percent of all industrial electricity consumed is used to produce compressed air. Compressed air can also be used as a safe alternative power source in hazardous locations where there is a risk of fire or explosion, such as mines and oil rigs.

When warm compressed air leaves the compressor, it contains a high level of water vapour, and drying is a necessary part of the process. Any water vapour in the system will condense on cold surfaces and create the risk of corrosion or blockages.

Drying is a crucial part of the compressed air system and there are three options to choose from:

After coolers (usually combined with another form of dryer)

Refrigerant dryers

Desiccant dryers

Dew-point measurements increase the efficiency and economy of drying – read the full article here to find out how dew-point dependent switching (DDS) saves money and ensures the quality of compressed air supplies.

Source: http://www.michell.com/index.html