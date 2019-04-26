Lubrizol to Present High-performing Bio TPU™ Portfolio at Plastteknik Fair 2019

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers and Bjørn Thorsen A/S, their Nordics distributor, will be presenting high-performing Bio TPU™ (thermoplastic polyurethane) portfolio and new launches at the upcoming Plastteknik fair in Malmö, Sweden May 8-9 at booths #C.06 and C.07.

Revolutionary Line of Biobased Thermoplastic Polyurethane

High-performing Pearlthane™ ECO solutions, part of Lubrizol's Bio TPU™ portfolio for molding and extrusion applications, show excellent results in transparency, durability and flexibility, as well as very good hydrolysis resistance.

Bio TPU™ - Grades for 3D Printing and Molded Parts

The Bio TPU™ offering was recently expanded with a new aliphatic TPU development that is color-stable and highly resistant to staining and UV, and a grade for 3D Printing commercialized under the name: Estane® 3D F95A-030 BR ECO TPU.

This new Estane® 3D ECO TPU has a broad printing window, is compatible with standard support materials and produces highly transparent 3D printed parts.

David Pascual, Global 3DP marketing manager states that: "Focused on a sustainable future, Lubrizol is pleased to offer a new 3DP material for fused filament fabrication based on renewable sources and market demand. Without compromising performance, our 3DP portfolio is expanding quickly and delivering value in diverse applications and meeting the requirements for new and advanced.

