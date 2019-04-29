Specialty Coating Systems to Co-Host Free Reliability of Circuit Assemblies Workshops

Specialty Coating Systems today announced that it will co-host the Reliability of Circuit Assemblies Workshops that will begin touring in May 2019.

The workshops will feature experts from across the circuit assemblies’ community discussing topics that include cleaning, conformal coating, soldering materials, failure analysis, new IPC cleanliness testing standards, and more. Speakers will include industry thought leaders from Aqueous Technologies, ZESTRON, Foresite, Specialty Coating Systems and FCT Solder.

SCS will participate in Reliability of Circuit Assemblies Workshops that will be held in Rockville, MD (May 21); Melbourne, FL (June 25); and Tampa, FL (June 27). Each event will include time for attendees to network with peers. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

For more information or to register for any of the workshops, visit www.reliabilityworkshop.com. For more information on Specialty Coating Systems, visit scscoatings.com.

Source: http://www.scscoatings.com/