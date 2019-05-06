Komatsu America Corp. Introduces the New PC1250SP-11 and PC1250LC-11 Hydraulic Excavators

Komatsu America Corp., a leading global heavy equipment manufacturer, introduced the new PC1250SP-11 and PC1250LC-11 Tier 4 final emissions certified hydraulic excavators. These new EPA Tier 4 Final (T4F) certified models have SAA6D170E-7 engines with two Komatsu Diesel Particulate Filters (KDPF) that do not require Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) or a Selective Catalyst Reduction (SCR) system.

PC1250-11 hydraulic excavator

The new PC1250SP-11 and PC1250LC-11 feature increased power, improved production, and a new single “Power +” operating mode that does not compromise fuel consumption. Additionally, both excavators provide improved operator comfort levels, while upholding the strong reputation the previous models earned in the North American market place.

“The PC1250 offers exceptional customer value across a broad range of applications, including sewer and water, general construction, mass excavation, as well as mining, quarry, sand and gravel,” said Kurt Moncini, Sr. Product Manager, Tracked Equipment, Komatsu America.

The PC1250LC-11 operating weights vary between 269,300 lbs. (122 409 kg) and 275,240 lbs. (125 109 kg). The PC1250SP-11 operating weights vary between 259,960 lbs. (118 164 kg) and 265,900 lbs. (120 864 kg).

New features of the PC1250SP-11/PC1250LC-11 include:

A Komatsu 23.15-liter SAA6D170E-6 diesel engine with 758 HP/565 kW) is EPA Tier 4 final emissions certified and requires no DEF or an SCR. The engine has 13% more horsepower than the previous models and uses the following technologies to meet EPA Tier 4 Final emission requirements:

New Power plus work mode with enhanced engine/hydraulic pump control efficiency helps increase productivity up to 8% without negatively impacting fuel consumption compared to the previous models.

Upgraded operator cab is 3.5” (90mm) wider than the current Dash 11 excavator cabs and is OPG Level 1 (ISO 12117-2) compliant with standard OPG Level 2 (ISO 10262) top guard. Sounds levels are also 2 dB(A) lower than the previous models.

Upgraded, high-resolution, 7” LCD color monitor panel that incorporates a new updated default split-display mode showing KomVision camera display and key gauges.

Standard KomVision 4 camera system provides a bird’s-eye view of the surrounding area for improved operator situational awareness.

Auxiliary jack to connect MP3 players or other digital devices for playback through the standard stereo speakers.

Operator ID system-records KOMTRAX machine operation and application data for up to 100 individual ID codes.

Auto Idle and Auto Idle Shutdown - help reduce fuel consumption by limiting extended idle time.

KOMTRAX Plus Version 2 enables expanded fleet monitoring via satellite and wireless LAN. Users can analyze “machine health” and performance from a remote location, on a near-real time basis.

Tie off anchor points are integrated into the booms and arms for use with service technician restraint harnesses.

New, optional, hydraulically-powered ladder provides easier access to machine cab and left side walkway. This option will also be available as a field installation kit.

Standard Features Include:

A high-back and heated air suspension seat, with new adjustable armrests that easily adjusts to different heights without tools.

Two 12-volt power ports provide convenient power for recharging and powering personal electronics.

Electric grease pump equipped with a greasing gun on a hose reel to reach all grease points for easier lubrication of work equipment.

Sliding front window and large skylight with sun shade.

Designed for Easy Maintenance:

High resolution, 7” LCD color monitor panel displays information and incorporates new Tier 4 Final technology that helps improve, simplify and manage maintenance.

Engine air/oil/fuel/KCCV filters are grouped together in the front of the hood for easy maintenance access.

Electric fuel priming pump.

Reversible hydraulic fan to clean out debris from the coolers.

New battery master disconnect switch with lock out/tag out provision.

New hinged A/C and fuel cooler swing open for improved access to hydraulic oil cooler core.

Rear facing maintenance walkway light illuminates rear of machine for maintenance at night.

New hydraulic filter sensors monitor restriction and trigger warning indicator in the monitor. Hydraulic filter restriction data is also monitored by KOMTRAX.

Komatsu CARE

The PC1250LC-11 and PC1250SP-11 include Komatsu CARE, which provides complimentary scheduled factory maintenance (engine only) for the first 2,000 hours or three years, including a 50-point inspection at 500, 1,000, 1,500 and 2,000 service intervals. Complementary KDPF exchange covers exchange of both KDPF’s within the first five years at the exchange interval of 4,500 hours.

