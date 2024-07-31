Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Komatsu Achieves Major Autonomous Milestones

With a fleet of more than 750 autonomous haul trucks commissioned worldwide, Komatsu customers have hauled more than 10 billion metric tons of material and are adding to that milestone at a rate of over 6 million metric tons per day. Additionally, 10 Komatsu autonomous trucks have achieved a benchmark of 100 thousand autonomous hours each, a first in the mining industry.

Komatsu 930E autonomous haul truck being loaded by a Komatsu PC7000 excavator. Image Credit: Komatsu America Corp.

Komatsu launched the FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) in 2008, marking the world’s first commercial application of an AHS. In the years since, Komatsu has continued to innovate alongside customers to meet their evolving needs and offer tailored autonomous solutions to promote enhanced operations on a mine-by-mine basis.

The value customers create from implementing a Komatsu AHS is tangible in terms of promoting improved safety practices, productivity and cost reduction. FrontRunner achieves these benefits through its predictable fleet management, dependable production, and enhanced component life by leveraging Komatsu's people, process, and technological expertise. For instance, customers who have adopted AHS have seen significant improvements in tire and brake life and reductions in overall maintenance. The FrontRunner system enables increased operational metrics and provides customers a trusted partner with a wealth of industry experience to assist in driving their operations forward.

"Since paving the way with the first commercial autonomous haulage operation in the marketplace 17 years ago, Komatsu is proud to continue being an industry leader in autonomy," said Martin Cavassa, Business Development Manager, Autonomous Systems at Komatsu. "Our highly skilled AHS team comprises of application and technical experts, as well as training and support specialists who possess in-depth knowledge and expertise. In every engagement, we bring that expertise to the table to help our customers achieve all the value that FrontRunner can deliver to their operations."

Source:

Komatsu

