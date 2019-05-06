BTU Delivers 5th PYRAMAX Reflow Oven to TKT Electronics in Denmark

BTU International, Inc., a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the electronics manufacturing market, is pleased to announce that TKT Electronics has installed its fifth PYRAMAX™ reflow oven. TKT Electronics is a visionary and innovative Danish electronics company (EMS). The sale was facilitated by CORE-emt, BTU’s representative in all Scandinavian countries.

Tommy Korsholt, CEO at TKT Electronics

“Because the PYRAMAX reflow ovens have given us such high performance and low maintenance for the operator in the last seven years, there was never any doubt that our fifth reflow oven should again be a PYRAMAX 100A,” says Tommy Korsholt, CEO at TKT Electronics. “It has been a good experience working with these versatile reflow ovens. The PYRAMAX 100A has solved all technical process issues with soldering. So far, we’ve been able to solder PBCs from 0.000016 kg up to 1.5 kg.”

In addition to PYRAMAX’s versatility, TKT cited the PYRAMAX’s impressive reliability record as a key purchasing criterion. With four PYRAMAX reflow ovens already in production; only one blower motor has required replacement in the past seven years, resulting in an exceptional MTBF record.

Korsholt added: “The PYRAMAX reflow ovens are reliable and require a minimal amount of spare parts. When failures do occur, it is important for TKT Electronics to know that help is on the way. We value having a trusted supplier and service partner in CORE-emt. We’ve been working with CORE-emt for many years and know that we are in good hands.”

In addition to EMS production, TKT Electronics also developed their own SafeLine software for digital quality assurance - virtually eliminating quality issues. In 2018 TKS’s SafeLine was awarded with the Danish Industry Initiative Award. The software is now available for other electronics companies.

