Following the proven success of its VP6 Kombi Superplus Spray for industrial chain applications, drive systems supplier iwis antriebssysteme GmbH & Co. KG has launched another innovative product: VP8 FoodPlus Spray. This relubricant for chains in food industry applications combines outstanding wear protection characteristics with a wide operating temperature range and corresponding certification for a variety of applications in the food industry. Tests have also confirmed that it is the best H1 chain spray on the market.

The new chain spray from iwis with NSF-H1 food approval

Proper (re-)lubrication is an essential factor in guaranteeing the long service life of a chain: two-thirds of all chain failures can be prevented by using a suitable relubricant. VP8 FoodPlus is the optimum lubricant for machine elements with high loads – even in wet environments. Its particularly good adhesion and anti-spinning properties ensure long lubrication and low soiling, with an optimum blend of additives to guarantee good resistance to oxidation and aging, long operating times and endurance. As an additional benefit, VP8 FoodPlus is not only suitable for industrial chain applications, but also ideal for use on joints, guide rails, bearings, gear drives, valves, hinges and locks. The food-grade lubricant can be used at any temperature between -35°C and +135°C.

Related Stories The New iwis Website is Online!

This new chain spray from iwis is NSF H1 certified (NSF H1 157999), so it is explicitly approved for use as a lubricant in food industry applications. VP8 FoodPlus Spray is also free of MOSH (Mineral Oil Saturated Hydrocarbons) and MOAH (Mineral Oil Aromatic Hydrocarbons), and contains no animal products or ethanol, making it suitable for an even wider range of applications.

For more important advice and information on the new iwis VP8 FoodPlus Spray in particular, and the correct use of iwis lubricants in general, please refer to the relevant iwis product information sheets and the flyer “Lubrication solutions” (Download here: https://www.iwis.com/en-gb/engineering/product-documentations)

The Munich-based chain manufacturer iwis offers a wide range of products for all drive and conveyor technology applications. The comprehensive product portfolio includes precision and high-performance roller chains, conveyor chains, maintenance-free and corrosion-proof chains, accumulation chains, conveyor chains for special applications, leaf chains, flat-top chains and modular belts for industrial applications, chains and accessories for agricultural machinery, and timing chain drive systems for the automotive industry.

Source: http://www.iwis.com/en-gb