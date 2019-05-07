Posted in | Business | Electronics | Events

Smart Manufacturing, IoT, and Workforce Development Take Spotlight at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2019

May 7 2019

Poised to draw an event record of more than 9,000 visitors, SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEA) 2019 opens today with global electronics manufacturing pillars Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT) and Workforce Development in the spotlight. May 7-9 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, SEMICON SEA 2019 gathers industry experts from around the world for critical insights into the semiconductor ecosystem, new business opportunities and collaboration.

The region’s premiere global electronics manufacturing supply chain exposition and conference, SEMICON SEA this year is themed “Think Smart, Make Smart.” The event features three themed pavilions, five global pavilions, insightful keynote presentations and a host of technology forums to address key issues in the electronics manufacturing supply chain.

The Smart Manufacturing Pavilion for the first time showcases a live, full-fledged Smart factory, allowing attendees to tour the entire end-to-end microelectronics supply chain – from design and materials, and front-end patterning, packaging and test to final board and system assembly. Each area on the Smart factory line mixes virtual displays with equipment on the floor. The pavilion also features an augmented reality (AR) interactive human-machine interface to give visitors an immersive experience in Smarter manufacturing processes.

The World of IoT Pavilion showcases applications and technologies enabling the IoT revolution. Companies from across the region will demonstrate technologies that enable Smart lifestyles as start-ups showcase pioneering and disruptive products and applications powered by IoT.

The new Workforce Pavilion addresses the critical industry shortage of skilled workers. The pavilion is designed to attract the young talent critical to sustaining industry innovation and growth. College students will meet with industry experts to explore career paths in microelectronics and attend tutorials to enhance their understanding of semiconductor manufacturing and opportunities. An electronics industry career fair will be held May 8-9 at the pavilion to help fill more than 200 vacancies at 20 leading high-technology multinational companies.  

Through the exclusive SEMICON SEA 2019 Hosted Buyer Programme, a business matching platform, buyers in the electronics manufacturing supply chain will connect with international solution providers for collaboration and business opportunities.

