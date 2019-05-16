Polyplastics Launches DURACON® POM WW-09 Sliding Grade with High Durability

Polyplastics has announced the launch of a new polyoxymethylene (POM) grade, DURACON® POM WW-09, which combines high strength with good creep and sliding properties. Polyplastics, a leading developer of cutting-edge material technologies like WW-09, also announced plans to exhibit at the upcoming CHINAPLAS 2019 show May 21-24 in Guangzhou, PR of China (Hall 11.2 Booth B31).

DURACON® POM WW-09 - Delivers Better Mechanical Properties

Polyplastics’ DURACON® POM WW-09 delivers better mechanical properties by using high molecular weight polymers and employing the company’s original molecular design and polymerization technologies to achieve high initial strength and creep properties. The new material fills the need for sliding grades that require durability in high-load and high-weight conditions which employ thin-walling to achieve lighter weight and better space efficiency, according to Polyplastics.

Highly-Rated Mechanical Properties

DURACON WW-09 has highly-rated mechanical properties compared to existing sliding grades, and maintains physical properties close to those of high-viscosity standard grade DURACON M25-44. Since the WW-09 grade uses high-viscosity type polymers, it exhibits better creep properties than other sliding grades. Along with the aforementioned short-term properties, the material also has long-term durability, so it can be used in product designs close to those of standard grades in applications where loads are continuously applied over the long term.

DURACON WW-09 offers the same good sliding properties as other sliding grades, but is also designed with the capability to provide noise reduction during sliding. The material is designed for balance with mechanical properties in mind, anticipating a maximum of 5 MPa of surface pressure which can typically occur in practical conditions, and with noise resistance at even higher surface pressures.

