Tarsus and APTech Announce Strategic Alliance and Combined Event

Tarsus Group (owner and organizer of the Labelexpo and Brand Print Global Series of trade shows) and the Association for PRINT Technologies (owner and organizer of the PRINT® event) have today announced that they will combine efforts to launch Brand Print Americas. This will take place in lieu of PRINT® 2020 and will be co-located with the 2020 edition of Labelexpo Americas, happening at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL, from September 15-17.

Tarsus Group, a global leader in the labels and package printing space, and the Association for PRINT Technologies, a leader in the commercial print industry, are uniting decades of expertise and knowledge of the whole print market by merging PRINT® 2020 into Brand Print Americas and co-locating it with Labelexpo Americas 2020. Brand Print Americas will offer printers, converters and brand owners access to solutions for their varied printing needs.

Research demonstrates that there is a growing diversification in the print industry. Brands that have labels and packaging requirements also need to source printed materials to meet their other marketing needs, including, point of purchase, collation packs, outdoor advertising, fleet graphics, direct mail and much more. These two events bring together the whole supply chain under one roof, and therefore provide greater synergies and opportunities for printers, converters, manufacturers, suppliers, and creatives.

Lisa Milburn, managing director for Labelexpo Global Series and Brand Print, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Association for PRINT Technologies on the first Brand Print Americas. By combining efforts where we see crossover among segments, we are strategically connecting the print supply chain. This will give printers and converters access to a huge platform for exploring all of their print needs and finding the right solutions at a single venue.”

Thayer Long, president of APTech, said: “We are thrilled to merge PRINT 2020 into this new event and partner with Tarsus and Labelexpo on Brand Print Americas. This is a strategic response to the market as printers look to diversify their offerings and manufacturers want to maximize their marketing dollars by bringing audiences together under one roof. We are taking a collaborative approach to bring together two well-known brands, two unique audiences, and multiple market segments together.”

Milburn added: “Brand Print Americas joins our newest global portfolio of events for the branded printing sector, and is a natural extension of our hugely successful Labelexpo Global Series for the labels and package printing industry.”

Source: http://www.aptech.org/