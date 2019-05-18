Posted in | Coatings and Thin Films | Business | Aerospace Materials | Events

SCS to Host New Webinar: “Robust, Lightweight Protection for Challenging Harsh Environments Using Parylene Conformal Coatings”

May 18 2019

Specialty Coating Systems (SCS) is pleased to host a new webinar on Wednesday, May 29 at 1 p.m. EDT. SCS’ Tim Seifert, Aerospace & Defense Market Manager, and Rakesh Kumar, Ph.D., Vice President of Technology, will present: “Robust, Lightweight Protection for Challenging Harsh Environments using Parylene Conformal Coatings”. The webinar is now open for registration at scswebinars.com.

The electronics, aerospace, defense and oil & gas industries have long used conformal coatings to protect products from their surrounding environments. As technologies continue to progress, they are required to survive long-term exposure to very harsh environments, including the depths of space, years of widespread thermal cycles between land and air, harsh chemical and temperature exposure, and more. Many conformal coatings struggle to provide durable, lasting protection.

This webcast will offer an opportunity to learn more about Parylene conformal coatings – the coating process, applications Parylenes protect today, and the properties and benefits they can offer products, including thin, lightweight protection, high dielectric strength, thermal stability up to 350 °C long-term (450 °C short-term), excellent moisture and chemical barrier, and more.

Additionally, the webcast will introduce SCS’ new halogen-free Parylene variant, ParyFree®, and will discuss advances in adhesion technologies and the role Parylene plays in advanced micro and nano-level technologies. As applications, materials and technologies evolve, lightweight robust Parylene coatings will continue to safeguard and add value to technologies around the world.

For over 45 years, Parylene conformal coatings have substantially enhanced the reliability of numerous devices and parts, including circuit boards, sensors, MEMS/semiconductor products, LEDs, implantable medical devices, and elastomeric and metal components, that are used in a wide array of applications and environments.

Source: http://www.scscoatings.com/

