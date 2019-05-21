Morgan Advanced Materials Hotting Up for GIFA 2019

Morgan Advanced Materials, world leaders in ceramic and carbon materials science and engineering, is descending on GIFA with a range of its innovative high-performance materials.

GIFA is one of the largest international exhibitions for foundry and metallurgy technology, taking place once every four years in Germany. This year, Morgan is exhibiting with three of its key global businesses, including its Molten Metal System, Thermal Ceramics, and Haldenwanger teams. Each business will have a range of high-performance materials on show to help with linings for furnaces, kilns, crucibles and more.

For those interested in lower labour costs and time spent metals casting and handling, Molten Metal Systems will be bringing its range of VAluStar crucibles to GIFA, which have a minimum of 50% lifetime improvement when compared to the top performing crucibles in the global market. Visitors will have access to MMS’s individually machined components, such as degassing rotors, nozzles, and continuous casting crucibles.

Two of the main developments that Morgan’s Thermal Ceramics business will be showcasing is its high temperature insulating fiber Superwool XTRA® and WDS Microporous high temperature linings for the iron and steel industry. The former is a low biopersistent fiber material that can deliver the like-for-like performance RCF (refractory ceramic fiber) but without the associated environmental, health and safety concerns (EHS), and the ground-breaking chemistry that makes it free from forming crystalline silica. The WDS microporous portfolio offers ideal backing insulation in the steel, aluminum, and glass industries. Thermal Ceramics have the ability to produce custom engineered solutions with the lowest possible thicknesses in furnace design, drastically increasing the usable volume and reducing the required energy in application.

Peter Ermtraud, Business Development Manager at Morgan Thermal Ceramics, will be presenting a seminar about Superwool XTRA and its applications at the German Chimney and Refractory Conference. The seminar takes place on Wednesday 26th June, 12:20 PM.

Kiln industry professionals can also check out Haldenwanger HalFoam™ foaming technology. HalFoam™ Alumina is ideal for use within kilns and performs at temperatures up to 1,700ºC, while HalFoam™ Fused Silica has demonstrated thermal insulation properties of between 500ºC and 1,000ºC.

GIFA 2019 is a crucial trade fair for us and we are bringing some exciting innovation and breakthrough materials to the show. Our aim is to help engineers, installers and other industry participants address their technical challenges and grow their business. Whether that’s by extending lifespans of kilns, lowering exposure to hazardous materials, or reducing labour costs and downtime when it comes to servicing and maintenance. Pete Raby, CEO, Morgan Advanced Materials

GIFA is made up of other trade fairs, including THERMPROCESS, METEC and NEWCAST. This year Morgan is exhibiting at the Düsseldorf show between 25-29 June, in Hall 11, Stand A04.

For more about Morgan Advanced Materials, please visit www.morganadvancedmaterials.com.