ELIX Polymers Enjoying Success at CHINAPLAS 2019

ELIX Polymers, a leader in specialty ABS-based materials headquartered in Tarragona, Spain, is exhibiting for the first time at CHINAPLAS 2019, as a sister company of Beijing-based Sinochem Plastics. Elix Polymers and Sinochem Plastics both belong to Sinochem International, which has activities across chemicals, metallurgy and energy.

The 33rd edition of this international exhibition for the plastics and rubber industries opened on 21 May at the China Import & Export Complex in Guangzhou. According to the CHINAPLAS organizer, there are more than 3,500 exhibitors at the show, which covers some 250,000m2. Over 180,000 visitors are expected to pass through the entrance doors, which close on Friday.

ELIX Polymers has brought over a top team of executives to meet with current and prospective customers at the show. They include CEO David Castañeda, Carlos Müller (Business Director), Toni Prunera (Head of Quality and Business Development), Fabian Herter (Marketing Manager, Automotive & ABS Specialties), and Daniel Engel (Export Manager).

The joint booth of Sinochem Plastics and ELIX Polymers was already bustling on the first day with professional visitors interested in product sourcing and business negotiation. The two companies offer high-quality plastics materials for demanding applications in numerous markets, including electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace, communications, building & construction, packaging, and beyond. A continuous stream of clients came to talk with business specialists at the meeting area.

ELIX has strength in depth in development and production of ABS-based polymers and compounds, backed up with strong customer service. ELIX is the market leader for ABS Specialty products in Europe and its applications technology know-how extends across such diverse areas as medical treatment, products with antimicrobials, chromium plating, 3D printing and compounding with natural fibers, putting it at the forefront of materials innovation. It is ranked by A.T. Kearney as one of the largest and most successful ABS manufacturers and compounders in Europe.

Source: http://www.elix-polymers.com/