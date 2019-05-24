Posted in | Electronics

Riedon Expands High-Power Wirewound Portfolio with New High-Performance Metal-Clad Braking Resistors

May 24 2019

Riedon, a specialist manufacturer of cutting-edge power and precision resistors, today announced an expansion to its extensive line of high-power wirewound resistors, with a new series of rugged metal-clad braking resistors that deliver high levels of performance and a reduction in the need for heatsinking. The devices target a range of industrial and other commercial applications including motor drives, power conversion systems, HVAC systems and battery charging and monitoring applications.

Encased in aluminum, the new BR series offers power ratings from 60 to 500 watts and is available in three different mechanical constructions. These highly durable and rugged components provide exceptional heat transfer and short-circuit performance. They are also significantly less sensitive to heatsink requirements than a comparable TO-packaged device of a similar power rating, many of which may require a cold plate to operate at the same rated power.

The BR series’ high level of performance is largely due to the use of ceramic cores rather than fiberglass: ceramic delivers benefits over fiberglass in efficiency by dealing with heat more effectively with overload and current surge events. Although ceramic is traditionally a more expensive solution, the new series is highly competitive, thereby delivering an excellent performance/price option for industrial power designers and engineers.

Related Stories

Available in flat (BR) or tall (BRT) series versions, other features include: a resistance range from 0.1Ω to 1 kΩ; tolerances of 1%, 5% and 10%, making the series suitable for a range of applications; a withstand voltage of 2500 V AC; good long-term stability with a TCR of less than ±260 ppm maximum; quick-connect terminations; and an operating temperature range from –55 to +200 °C.

In addition, the BRS series is now available, which is an ultra-slim 12mm-high profile variant that offers power ratings from 100 to 500 watts and a resistance range from 1 Ω to 5 kΩ.

“This series of competitively-priced metal-clad braking resistors delivers a new and serious option for power designers working in the industrial arena”, said Phil Ebbert, Riedon’s VP of Engineering. “Integrating ceramic cores in the BR series means that new designs and systems can deal quickly and easily with heat or surge issues without the need for additional heatsinking. In addition, these devices can be customized to suit a particular application.”

Parts will be available for purchase from Digi-Key from July 2019.

Source: https://riedon.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Riedon Inc. (2019, May 24). Riedon Expands High-Power Wirewound Portfolio with New High-Performance Metal-Clad Braking Resistors. AZoM. Retrieved on May 24, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51295.

  • MLA

    Riedon Inc. "Riedon Expands High-Power Wirewound Portfolio with New High-Performance Metal-Clad Braking Resistors". AZoM. 24 May 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51295>.

  • Chicago

    Riedon Inc. "Riedon Expands High-Power Wirewound Portfolio with New High-Performance Metal-Clad Braking Resistors". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51295. (accessed May 24, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Riedon Inc. 2019. Riedon Expands High-Power Wirewound Portfolio with New High-Performance Metal-Clad Braking Resistors. AZoM, viewed 24 May 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51295.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox

An interview with Dr. Luke Tolley, discussing the development of a liquid chromatograph that is the size of a shoebox and is bringing HPLC to the masses.

Miniaturizing HPLC to the Size of a Shoebox
Handheld LIBS Analyzer - Vulcan Optimum+

Handheld LIBS Analyzer - Vulcan Optimum+

The Vulcan from Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science is one of the fastest metals analyzers with sturdy construction. Users just have to squeeze the trigger and a second later the result can be viewed. The Vulcan+ range makes use of the Laser Induced Breakdown (LIBS) technology; therefore the users need not concern themselves about X-rays.

From Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »