Critical Link to Present Two Technical Presentations at Inaugural Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference

Critical Link, a leading provider of electronics and engineering services for industrial embedded applications, will present two technical sessions and showcase its latest board-level embedded imaging solutions at the inaugural Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference (ETC), McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California, from June 25-27, 2019. The expo will be co-located with the Sensors Expo & Conference, the largest of its kind in North America.

“We’re excited to be part of the first Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference,” said Amber Thousand, director of marketing. “The co-location with the popular Sensors Expo represents a sweet spot for Critical Link’s embedded imaging solutions.”

Critical Link’s technical presentations are part of the “Vision & Imaging for Industrial Applications” track of the conference program. On Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m, co-founder and vice president of imaging applications, Omar Rahim, will present “Using Linux with FPGA Co-Processing for Real-Time Embedded Vision”. Following at 11:25 a.m., Dave Rice, co-founder and technical director, will give a talk entitled “Optimizing Industrial Imaging Development.” Conference registration is required for both sessions which will take place in room 203A.

Critical Link’s System on Modules (SOMs) and embedded imaging platforms are designed for next-generation performance in a variety of scientific, industrial, medical, and defense applications to ensure a faster time to market, lower development costs, and long-term availability. Products on display at ETC will include:

MityCAM-C50000 imaging system. Specially designed as an evaluation platform for the CMV50000 high-speed image sensor from ams / CMOSIS. The global shutter sensor features 47.5MP resolution at 30 frames per second, mono and RGB color options, with low dark noise and high dynamic range. The innovative system provides multiple interfaces including USB3 as standard, with custom options that include CoaXPress, Camera Link, GigE, and more.

imaging system. Specially designed as an evaluation platform for the CMV50000 high-speed image sensor from ams / CMOSIS. The global shutter sensor features 47.5MP resolution at 30 frames per second, mono and RGB color options, with low dark noise and high dynamic range. The innovative system provides multiple interfaces including USB3 as standard, with custom options that include CoaXPress, Camera Link, GigE, and more. MitySOM-A10S system on module (SOM) and image processing board. This family features dual core Cortex-A9 ARMs with up to 480KLE user-programmable FPGA fabric, DDR4 memory, and 12 high-speed transceiver pairs, making it an ideal solution for machine vision and scientific imaging applications. The board is available in two configurations: first as a stack-through board for use in camera designs, and second with bottom-side, rugged board-to-board connectors for integration with an industrial baseboard.

The MityCAM-C50000 and the MitySOM-A10S are readily available from Critical Link and select partners. To see a demonstration of these remarkable new embedded imaging solutions, please visit Booth #1835 at the Embedded Technologies Expo & Conference, McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California, June 25-27, 2019.

Source: https://www.criticallink.com/