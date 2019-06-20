Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

ELIX Polymers Wins Best European ABS Polymer Producer Award

ELIX Polymers has won the Best Polymer Producers Awards for Europe in the ABS category. The Award was announced at a Gala Dinner in Berlin as part of the 2019 Annual EuPC (European Plastics Converters) Meeting.

The Award follows an online survey in which polymer users from across Europe evaluated the performance of their suppliers over the past 12 months, covering 8 different product categories. Questions covered a range of topics, including "Polymer quality", "Regulatory compliance", "Delivery reliability", "Communication" and "Innovation". Winning this prestigious award for the second year running, ELIX received an “excellent” rating in the ABS category.

David Castañeda, CEO of ELIX Polymers, and Carlos Müller, Business Director, attended the prize-giving ceremony. Speaking on behalf of the entire company, David Castañeda said: “ELIX is honoured to receive this award. We would like to thank all our customers for such a positive evaluation. We will continue to do our best to provide the very best products and services to the industry,” said David.

“The Best Polymer Producers Awards were created in 2016 to re-establish a constructive dialogue and good communication between polymer suppliers and users in Europe. A growing number of voters every year underlines the success of these Awards.” Ron Marsh, Chairman of the Polymers for Europe Alliance.

