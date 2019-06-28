AbrasiMet M Medium Abrasive Cutter Introduced by Buehler Durable and Dynamic for Fast Sectioning of Metals

Buehler is excited to unveil the most efficient and powerful abrasive table top cutter in its class, the AbrasiMet M. The machine is designed for heavy use and for customers that rely on sample cutting for quality control and inspection of parts. The compact AbrasiMet M is a manual saw with a powerful 5.5 hp (4kW) motor that can accommodate 10”[254mm] to 12”[305mm] blades with a maximized cutter chamber space and sliding hood design to provide customers with a quick, clean and simple cutting solution for sample preparation in any work environment.

Time Saved, Cutting Simplified

Lab technicians will be able to reduce cutting time and change blades easily without tools. In addition, cleaning the new high capacity, 30-gallon recirculation tank is simplified with its nested tank and filtration screen design complete with a rugged metal frame with wheels. The AbrasiMet M saves time in the sectioning process in busy production environments allowing users to quickly move to the next steps of the preparation process.

Buehler engineered advanced features for use and maintenance of the AbrasiMet M cutter:

Drastically increased chamber space due to motor now located outside of cutting chamber.​

Optimized RPM settings for 10in [254mm] and 12in [305mm] abrasive blades to maximize cut quality

Bright LED light strips to increase visibility of samples​

Adjustable cutting arm handle for increased user ergonomics​

Dual blade application to ensure parallel cuts for difficult-to-vise parts, higher range of sample shapes and reduced overall sectioning time

Easy access valve and washdown hose for cleanability

Built for Heavy Use

The AbrasiMet M is ideal for production quality control environments. Buehler designed the casting to be durable with a corrosion resistant steel T-slot table. In addition, the hood design is reinforced for repeated opening/closing and the ​enclosed motor-cutting arm system to keeps debris and coolant out to maximize the life of the motor​. Buehler has a complete selection of compatible vises, clamping kit, and blocks for all sectioning applications. For additional information on the AbrasiMet M cutter visit https://www.buehler.com.es/abrasimet-m-manual-abrasive-cutter.php.

Buehler is a leading provider of scientific equipment, supplies, and consumables for use in materials preparation, image analyses and hardness testing. Buehler products cross a wide variety of industries, including Primary Metals, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics, Medical, Energy and more. For more information visit https://www.buehler.com.