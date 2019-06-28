Growing Manufacturing Capabilities Drive Global 3D Printing Plastics Market

MarketsandMarkets™ have recently announced it new report "3D Printing Plastics Market by Type (Photopolymer, ABS, Polyamide, PLA), Form (Filament, Liquid/Ink, Powder), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027".

According to the report, the 3D printing plastics market size is estimated to be USD 616 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,499 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.8% between 2018 and 2027.

Factors such as increasing demand from the healthcare industry and growing demand in manufacturing activities influence the 3D printing plastics market.

Aerospace & defense, automotive, and electrical & electronics are the other major end-use industries of 3D printing plastics.

Photopolymer Segment Accounts for Largest Share

By type, the photopolymer segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the 3D printing plastics market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market by 2027. Photopolymer that consists of a number of polymers in resin form is largely used in the stereolithography technology (SLA). The polyamide segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By form, the filament segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the 3D printing plastics market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market by 2027. Filament form has high demand in the general as well as commercial applications. The powder segment is the fastest-growing form of the 3D printing plastics market during the forecast period.

By application, the prototyping segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the 3D printing plastics market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market by 2027. Prototyping generates high demand for 3D printing plastics across various end-use industries. Manufacturing is another key application of 3D printing plastics.

By end-use industry, the healthcare segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the 3D printing plastics market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market by 2027. The increasing demand for 3D printing plastics in medical devices and equipment, orthopedics, and dental implants is expected to lead to the market growth in the healthcare industry during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Global 3D Printing Plastics Market

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global 3D printing plastics market by 2027, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The US, Germany, China, Japan, and the UK are among the major consumers of 3D printing plastics in these regions, with the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in various end-use industries. North America and Europe are witnessing increasing investments from major chemical companies to enter the 3D printing plastics market. These companies are developing 3D printing plastic grades suitable for a particular technology in partnership with printer manufacturers.

The major market players profiled in this report include 3D Systems Corporation (US), Stratasys, Ltd. (US), Arkema SA (France), BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), HP Inc. (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), CRP Group (US), Envisiontec GmbH (Germany), Materialise NV (Belgium), and Oxford Performance Materials Inc. (US).

Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/