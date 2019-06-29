Superior Industries Introduces “Lifetime Warranty” on Patriot® Cone Crushers

Superior Industries Inc., a U.S. based manufacturer and global supplier of bulk material processing and handling systems, announced that a limited lifetime warranty now comes standard with new Patriot Cone Crushers. One-of-a-kind in dry bulk crushing, the no cost extended warranty covers the cone’s major components including the adjustment ring, bowl, eccentric, head, mainframe and main shaft.

Patriot Cone Crusher

“Our goal is to be our customers’ most trusted partner by improving long-term reliability of their systems and applications,” says John Garrison, a vice president with the manufacturer. “By extending a lifetime warranty, our customers can concentrate on more important aspects of their operation, knowing we are there to support their crushing investment for a long, long time.”

To receive lifetime warranty protection, Superior says owners and operators of new Patriot Cone Crushers must complete a presale application review, equip their cone with Vantage® Automation, operate within the cone’s design limitations, use Superior parts and annually allow a paid inspection (or every 2,000 hours).

The company encourages clients to review the warranty documentation for terms and conditions including exclusions.

Source: https://superior-ind.com/