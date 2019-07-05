SEMI Americas and Semiconductor Digest Announce 2019 “Best of West” Award Finalists: CyberOptics, Advantest and Edwards

SEMI and Semiconductor Digest today announced finalists for the Best of West award to be presented at SEMICON West 2019, July 9-11 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

Presented by SEMI and Semiconductor Digest each year, the Best of West award recognizes innovative new products or services that are significantly advancing the electronics manufacturing supply chain or a particular manufacturing capability.

Selected from over 500 exhibitors, the following Best of West 2019 finalists will showcase their products on the show floor at SEMICON West 2019.

CyberOptics: NanoResolution MRS Sensor

Proprietary MRS sensor technology, deemed best-in-class, enables metrology-grade accuracy by inhibiting optical measurement distortions and reflections. CyberOptics’ unique sensor architecture simultaneously captures and transmits multiple images in parallel while proprietary 3D fusing algorithms merge the images. The result is ultra-high quality 3D images and high-speed inspection.

Advantest: V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter Solution

The dawning of 5G and 5G-NR (new radio) ICs requires test equipment to handle millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies. Advantest’s scalable V93000 Wave Scale™ RF solution has been extended to support multi-band testing at the fast interface speeds used by 5G devices, making it the industry’s first fully integrated, multi-site mmWave ATE test solution.

Edwards: Atlas System

Edwards’ innovative porous head/slot nozzle technology, combined with its unique inward fired combustor, is designed to manage PFC abatement and high-flow flammable process gas in the pump exhausts. In addition, when embedded into Edwards’ sub-fab integrated solution, it reduces customer risk and improves customers’ uptime.

Congratulations to each of the finalists. The Best of West Award winner will be announced during SEMICON West on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

More than 23,000 professionals from the electronics manufacturing supply chain are expected to attend SEMICON West, the flagship event for the U.S. semiconductor industry. Learn more at www.semiconwest.org.

Source: https://www.semi.org/