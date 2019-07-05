Posted in | Design and Innovation

Kent Electrical Engineering Company Designs Rear Light Cable Harness for New German Sports Car

Edenbridge based, Convert Ltd, the UK’s leading manufacturer of cable looms and harnesses, has designed a rear light cable harness for a German automotive manufacturer’s new all-electric sports car.

The Kent- based electrical engineering company recently completed pre-series development work on the cable harness for the LED lamp unit designed and manufactured by Wipac – a Buckingham-based world class design and manufacturing company specializing in high-tech exterior LED lights for the prestige automotive market.

The next three years could see Convert manufacturing more than 60,000 rear light cable harness for the new model. This would involve making 2 million crimp connections a year containing cable equivalent to the length of 2,500 football pitches.

Dave Lord, MD of Convert said: “We’re excited to have completed the pre-series development work. We‘ve invested in a new Artos CR11 automatic crimping wire processor especially to support this project. This new piece of kit has doubled our capacity and complements our existing Komax Gamma 255 fully automatic crimping machine and Artos MTX-5 crimping machine.”

A spokesperson, from Wipac, said: “We’ve worked with Convert for seven years so we knew they could deliver this exciting project. Dave and his team provided first class design and development support which has resulted in a top-class lighting solution for this new electric sports car.”

Operating predominantly in the automotive, public transport and scientific/medical sectors, Convert manufactures wire cables and harnesses for car head and rear lights, passenger gates at railway stations, transmission and driveline systems and a range of scientific equipment.

Source: www.convertltd.co.uk

