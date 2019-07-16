KIC to Exhibit Its Ecosystem of Smart Factory Solutions at SMTA Queretaro

KIC will exhibit at the SMTA Queretaro Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Misión Grand Juriquilla in Queretaro, Mexico. KIC Sales Manager, Miguel Carbajal will discuss the KIC ecosystem of Smart Factory solutions, including the RPI i4.0, winner of the 2018 Mexico Technology Award.

From profilers to software, providing traceability, automation, data collection and analytics, connectivity and machine learning, KIC offers low risk/low cost products, making that first step of implementing a Smart Factory easy and fast.

RPI i4.0 is an easy built-in solution for automation, traceability, advanced reflow data collection and sharing for Smart Factory integration. KIC RPI i4.0 automatically acquires profile data from each PCB soldered in the reflow or curing oven, in real-time. This new ecosystem offers real-time thermal process dashboard and traceability, reduced scrap and rework, fast defect troubleshooting, lower electricity use and more. Advanced data search and communication features save engineers valuable time.

With RPI i4.0, all relevant data can connect to the factory MES or your factory data collection system to be easily shared with personnel, and can be accessed from any authorized PC or mobile device. The enhanced level of automation delivers improved line utilization and productivity.

Move toward the future of line connectivity, flexible production, process transparency, machine learning and real-time insight.

Source: https://kicthermal.com