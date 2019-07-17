Rosenberger has fundamentally revised its product range of F-interface calibration elements. The outstanding improved characteristics are an extended frequency range from DC to 4 GHz up to DC to 6 GHz and doubling mating cycles from 500 to 1000.

The interface standard IEC 61169-24 has been revised due to the distinctively increasing demands in the broadcast television sector. The new 6 GHz-spectrum of Rosenberger consists of calibration adaptors, calibration loads, opens, shorts and loads. A new “full range” calibration adaptor is also available, covers the extremely wide male connector pin tolerance range from 0.64 mm to 1.13 mm and enables adaption of such parts. The new “full range” calibration adapter is also included in the newly composed F calibration kits.

Source: https://www.rosenberger.com/en/index.php