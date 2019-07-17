Posted in | Electronics

F Interface Calibration Elements

Jul 17 2019

Rosenberger has fundamentally revised its product range of F-interface calibration elements. The outstanding improved characteristics are an extended frequency range from DC to 4 GHz up to DC to 6 GHz and doubling mating cycles from 500 to 1000.

The interface standard IEC 61169-24 has been revised due to the distinctively increasing demands in the broadcast television sector. The new 6 GHz-spectrum of Rosenberger consists of calibration adaptors, calibration loads, opens, shorts and loads.    A new “full range” calibration adaptor is also available, covers the extremely wide male connector pin tolerance range from 0.64 mm to 1.13 mm and enables adaption of such parts. The new “full range” calibration adapter is also included in the newly composed F calibration kits.

Source: https://www.rosenberger.com/en/index.php

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG. (2019, July 17). F Interface Calibration Elements. AZoM. Retrieved on July 17, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51718.

  • MLA

    Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG. "F Interface Calibration Elements". AZoM. 17 July 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51718>.

  • Chicago

    Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG. "F Interface Calibration Elements". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51718. (accessed July 17, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG. 2019. F Interface Calibration Elements. AZoM, viewed 17 July 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51718.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Working Life of Epoxies

In this interview, AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support at Master Bond, about epoxies and their working life.

Working Life of Epoxies

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »