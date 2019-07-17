Datest Passes AS9100D Recertification

Datest, a leading provider of advanced, efficient and mission-critical in-circuit testing, test engineering and X-ray inspection solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its AS9100D recertification. AS9100 is an aerospace standard based on the ISO 9001 quality system requirements, adding more stringent requirements specific to the aviation, space and defense industries.

With this milestone, together with the ISO9001:2015 certification, Datest maintains the appropriate, consensus-driven quality benchmarks to serve the aviation, space and defense industries. The standard takes the requirements of ISO 9001 and supplements them with additional quality system requirements, which are established by the aerospace industry in order to satisfy DOD, NASA and FAA quality requirements.

The intent of the standard is to establish a single quality management system for use within the aerospace industry. The new AS9100D revision to the standard adds additional requirements addressing detailed process descriptions and the risks and opportunities associated with their operation; outside interested third party influences; human factors; and professional ethics.

Datest’s President Robert Boguski commented: “Datest has been certified to both ISO9001 and AS9100 since 2010. This was our 10th successful audit. I’m especially proud of our team this year because they largely prepared for the audit, and passed it, in my absence. Many already know I have been hospitalized and homebound for the past 6 weeks due to a serious injury. Because of this, our team carried on through the audit without me, and passed. We have a strong crew, and we are the only AS9100D certified PCBA-level test engineering and failure analysis lab in the USA. Our people deserve all the credit. The plaque on our wall is theirs. I am so proud of them.”

Datest provides advanced test engineering and inspection services to the CM/EMS and OEM communities, and many other industries. The team prides itself on their speed and flexibility in providing the best solution to each customer’s unique testing needs.

With more than 35 years of expertise, Datest offers in-circuit testing (ICT), flying probe testing, X-ray inspection, boundary scan/JTAG testing, functional testing, failure analysis and other related services. Datest is an ISO9001- and AS9100D-certified company, and a member of IPC, SMTA, EIPC, IEEE and ASNT.

Source: http://www.datest.com/