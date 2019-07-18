Posted in | Business | Design and Innovation

K 2019: Huntsman to Showcase IROPRINT®- A New Urethanes Product Platform

Jul 18 2019

Huntsman, a Global chemical company, will be showcasing a new range of additive manufacturing materials IROPRINT® to address emerging needs in the 3D printing industry at K 2019, the world's leading trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry to be held in October.

IROPRINT® - A New Range of Additive Manufacturing Materials

Huntsman’s IROPRINT® additive manufacturing platform contains three different kinds of urethane-based materials (resins, powders and filaments), which can be 3D printed using a variety of additive manufacturing methods including:

  • Stereolithography (SLA)
  • High speed sintering (HSS)
  • Fused filament fabrication (FFF)

IROPRINT® R Resins

These are a range of soft, durable, one-component liquid resin systems that can be 3D printed using SLA, digital light processing (DLP) and other radiation-curing methods.

IROPRINT® P Powders

For companies looking to 3D print with powder-based materials, IROPRINT® P powders are a line of high-performance thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) for HSS forms of printing.

IROPRINT® F Filaments

Related Stories

These are a collection of high performance TPU materials, which have a consistent diameter, and are designed for use with fused filament fabrication (FFF) and other extrusion-based printing techniques.

All three IROPRINT® additive manufacturing product lines have been optimized to produce footwear components and are easy to use and print, offering advanced abrasion resistance, elongation and tear strength. For radiation-cured forms of printing such as SLA or DLP, IROPRINT® R resins also offer a long pot life and quick cure capabilities.

Industries in Focus

Huntsman will be launching its range of soft, flexible IROPRINT® additive manufacturing materials in the global footwear and sports industry, where 3D printing is being used to make both customized and mass manufactured shoes. Longer-term, Huntsman plans to roll its IROPRINT® additive manufacturing platform out across a much wider range of applications and industries.

At present, the IROPRINT® additive manufacturing platform includes three product lines, which have been optimized to work with the main 3D printing techniques preferred by footwear producers.

"We believe the launch of our IROPRINT® additive manufacturing portfolio fills a gap that exists for a range of functional, durable, yet softer 3D printing materials, which are technology agnostic, and both economical and easy to print - whatever your preferred production technique,” said Stephane Peysson, Global Business Development Manager at Huntsman Polyurethanes.

He added, We look forward to discussing the launch of our IROPRINT® additive manufacturing platform with anyone actively involved in 3D printing at the main K show in October.

Visit Huntsman’s IROPRINT® additive manufacturing range at K 2019, Stand 22 in Hall 8a.

Source: http://www.huntsman.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Huntsman International LLC. (2019, July 18). K 2019: Huntsman to Showcase IROPRINT®- A New Urethanes Product Platform. AZoM. Retrieved on July 18, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51732.

  • MLA

    Huntsman International LLC. "K 2019: Huntsman to Showcase IROPRINT®- A New Urethanes Product Platform". AZoM. 18 July 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51732>.

  • Chicago

    Huntsman International LLC. "K 2019: Huntsman to Showcase IROPRINT®- A New Urethanes Product Platform". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51732. (accessed July 18, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Huntsman International LLC. 2019. K 2019: Huntsman to Showcase IROPRINT®- A New Urethanes Product Platform. AZoM, viewed 18 July 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51732.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

In this interview, Dr Jeff Kenvin, Fellow Group Leader, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology Ltd talk to AZoM about powder characterisation, and the capabilities of Freeman Technology and Micromeritics in the field.

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

Working Life of Epoxies

In this interview, AZoM talks to Venkat Nandivada, Manager of Technical Support at Master Bond, about epoxies and their working life.

Working Life of Epoxies

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »