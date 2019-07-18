K 2019: Huntsman to Showcase IROPRINT®- A New Urethanes Product Platform

Huntsman, a Global chemical company, will be showcasing a new range of additive manufacturing materials IROPRINT® to address emerging needs in the 3D printing industry at K 2019, the world's leading trade fair for the plastics and rubber industry to be held in October.

IROPRINT® - A New Range of Additive Manufacturing Materials

Huntsman’s IROPRINT® additive manufacturing platform contains three different kinds of urethane-based materials (resins, powders and filaments), which can be 3D printed using a variety of additive manufacturing methods including:

Stereolithography (SLA)

High speed sintering (HSS)

Fused filament fabrication (FFF)

IROPRINT® R Resins

These are a range of soft, durable, one-component liquid resin systems that can be 3D printed using SLA, digital light processing (DLP) and other radiation-curing methods.

IROPRINT® P Powders

For companies looking to 3D print with powder-based materials, IROPRINT® P powders are a line of high-performance thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU) for HSS forms of printing.

IROPRINT® F Filaments

These are a collection of high performance TPU materials, which have a consistent diameter, and are designed for use with fused filament fabrication (FFF) and other extrusion-based printing techniques.

All three IROPRINT® additive manufacturing product lines have been optimized to produce footwear components and are easy to use and print, offering advanced abrasion resistance, elongation and tear strength. For radiation-cured forms of printing such as SLA or DLP, IROPRINT® R resins also offer a long pot life and quick cure capabilities.

Industries in Focus

Huntsman will be launching its range of soft, flexible IROPRINT® additive manufacturing materials in the global footwear and sports industry, where 3D printing is being used to make both customized and mass manufactured shoes. Longer-term, Huntsman plans to roll its IROPRINT® additive manufacturing platform out across a much wider range of applications and industries.

At present, the IROPRINT® additive manufacturing platform includes three product lines, which have been optimized to work with the main 3D printing techniques preferred by footwear producers.

"We believe the launch of our IROPRINT® additive manufacturing portfolio fills a gap that exists for a range of functional, durable, yet softer 3D printing materials, which are technology agnostic, and both economical and easy to print - whatever your preferred production technique,” said Stephane Peysson, Global Business Development Manager at Huntsman Polyurethanes.

He added, We look forward to discussing the launch of our IROPRINT® additive manufacturing platform with anyone actively involved in 3D printing at the main K show in October.

Visit Huntsman’s IROPRINT® additive manufacturing range at K 2019, Stand 22 in Hall 8a.

Source: http://www.huntsman.com/