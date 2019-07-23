High Performance Fluoropolymers Industry News Brückner Maschinenbau to Present Packaging and Specialty Films Solutions at K 201

At K 2019, Brückner Maschinenbau will showcase technical innovations wherein the company will introduce two completely new line concepts to produce BOPE and BOPP films ideal for the use in new, single-origin packaging with focus on raw material and energy saving to guarantee good sortibility in waste separation and optimal recycling.

Combination of BOPE and BOPP Production

To produce BOPE films (biaxially oriented polyethylene), film producers can choose between a working width of 6.6 m and an output of 3 t/h, or a working width of 8.7 m and an output of 5 t/h. These are 5-layer concepts for an extended range of films. The new lines also have the flexibility to produce BOPP films: Specialties, such as UHB films and coated films for high-barrier uses alongside conventional packaging film.

New Technologies for Battery Separator Films

Specializing in the field of battery separator film for lithium-ion batteries, At the K 2019, Brückner Maschinenbau will be presenting:

Optimized simultaneous LISIM technology For less edge trim and thus higher film gain For more flexibility in the stretching profile adjustment during operation: improved mechanical properties such as puncture resistance and optimized pore distribution for a longer lifespan

Newly developed and patented relax chain for improved film properties in regard to battery safety

5.5 m line width – globally unique for higher efficiency

Continued development of its own patented production process, the EVAPORE process, offering a more environmentally friendly alternative to produce membrane films

New Inline Coater

Brückner has developed a new inline coater for all BOPP and BOPE lines. Installed in the line before the transversal stretching, it makes the production of extremely thin functional layers within the nano-range possible.

Brückner’s Further Innovations at K 2019

The company will be presenting various innovations for the K 2019:

New high-temperature concept for BOPP capacitor film – this is interesting, for example, for the use in electrical components installed near motors

Lines to produce stone paper based on BOPP or BOPE with a calcium carbonate proportion of over 60%: not only with good printability and waterproof, but also environmentally friendly in production

Biaxially oriented polyester films (BOPET) for optical applications. Brückner’s new, patent pending Relax System ensures homogenous film properties and thus high film quality and better processability

BOPI (biaxially oriented polyimide) is perfect for flexible optical applications, e.g. flexible displays. The stretching ovens and systems need to be suitable for very high temperatures of up to 400 °C, is in Brückner’s new line concepts.

